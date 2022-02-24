Cheryl Burke And Matthew Lawrence Are Getting A Divorce: Everything You Need To Know

After nearly three years of marriage, Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence have decided to part ways. A source tells that the couple has been “having issues for a while.”

According to court docs on Feb. 18. Burke filed for divorce from the Boy Meets World actor at a Los Angeles

The Dancing With the Stars pro’s filing also indicates that she is not seeking any spousal support from Lawrence and that the couple has a prenuptial agreement in place, which was established ahead of their wedding in May of 2019.

Though it is surprising to many a source tells that the couple have been “having issues for a while.”

“Cheryl and Matthew have been having issues for a while. Cheryl has been leaning on her close girlfriends and trying to stay busy and go out and spend time with loved ones,” the source shared.

A second source tells that Cheryl and Matthew’s divorce was sad, “a long time coming,” with the source adding, “they have a lot of history together, and while they hoped this time around would be different, it proved otherwise.” The source also shared that “they have been living separate lives for a couple of months now.”

first met in 2006, Burke and Lawrence started dating in 2007 and broke up in 2008 before reuniting in 2017. Lawrence proposed to Burke in 2018 on the dancer’s 34th birthday. The couple had a short engagement, tying the knot just a year later in San Diego.

After four months of tieing the knot, Burke was asked about married life, where she described the sense of “calmness” she felt after making things official with Lawrence.

“Amazing,” Burke gushed. “Because I don’t think a lot of my friends thought that I was ever gonna get married.”

“But, I’m happily married,” she continued. “And there’s a sense of calmness. People are just noticing how happy I am, and I just feel like I’m at peace.”

