In a shocking turn of events, it has been announced that the UK’s Channel 5 will not be airing Neighbours after this summer. Unless another UK broadcaster picks up the show, it will end its 36-year run. Australian broadcaster Network Ten says it is determined to save the show but it needs a new backer.

The decision came as a shock to the cast and crew of Neighbours, who were informed of the news on Sunday. First broadcast in Australia in 1985, Neighbours has been a hit worldwide and is the longest-running drama series on Australian TV.

Channel 5 Ends 36-Year Run of Neighbours

Network Ten said on Monday, January 15th that it is determined to keep the program but will need a new sponsor.

5. Fremantle Media says it is in the process of finding a new production partner for the show.

6. It has been confirmed that filming will be paused on Monday and the cast and crew are currently gathering to discuss ways forward with Network Ten.

7. The UK’s Channel 5 says its current focus is on increasing investment in original UK drama.

8. Neighbours is currently being aired on Channel 5 in the UK Monday to Friday during the 7:30pm timeslot, with an omnibus edition of three episodes shown at 5:00pm on Sundays.

9. The show has been broadcast in the UK since 1986 and first appeared as a late night slot beginning in 1989, later moving to a daytime slot in 1996.

10. In the UK, Neighbours is one of the biggest selling soaps for FremantleMedia and was one of Channel 5’s highest rated shows when it first aired on the network in 2008.