Bob Saget Died From Head Trauma, According To His Family

According to a statement from his family, comedian and actor Bob Saget died as a result of head trauma. According to police reports, he hit the back of his head on something while sleeping and went to sleep. There were no drugs or alcohol involved. The family wrote that they were overwhelmed by the love from Bob’s fans, and they asked people to keep him in their thoughts and memories.

“As we continue to grieve together, we ask everyone to keep in mind Bob’s love and laughter, as well as the lessons he imparted to us all: be kind to everyone, let those you care about know how much they mean to you, and confront adversity with hugs and giggles,” according to on a press release.

At the time of his death, he was on a comedy tour. There had been talking about Saget’s health since December when he stated that Covid-19 had infected him.

During an interview with “Good Morning America” earlier this month, the widow of Russell Rizzo, Kelly Rizzo, said that her husband appeared to be in good health before he died and that his having Covid in December was not anything serious. The Orange County Medical Examiner in Florida performed an autopsy on Saget the day after he died.

Bob Saget's cause of death has been revealed: He hit his head on something, did not know the severity of the injury and fell asleep. He died from a brain bleed, TMZ reports https://t.co/72TGJ9jnzH pic.twitter.com/omdsyz0tYJ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 10, 2022

At the time, there was no indication of drug use or foul play, according to Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany. “The nature and cause of death are pending further study and inquiry, which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete,” he added in a statement to CNN.

In a moving tribute, ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ paid tribute to Gary Dell’Abate by displaying his image on-screen during the end credits. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released a death investigation report that stated they discovered no indications of foul play in the “orderly” hotel room, according to CNN.

According to the account, Saget had been scheduled to depart the Ritz-Carlton on Sunday morning and his family members contacted hotel security when they were unable to contact him.

“Now that we’ve received the final findings from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only fair that the fans hear those findings directly from us,” the family’s mea culpa continued.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions.