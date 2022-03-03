Benedict Cumberbatch is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the wake of encouraging fans to support Ukraine – CR News

Benedict Cumberbatch, a nominee for this year’s Academy Awards best actor award, believes that as rockets rain down on the cities of Ukraine, we must assist those children and families “struggling to survive as missiles fall.”

A favorite to take the best actor award at this year’s Oscars, Benedict Cumberbatch says we must help the children and families of Ukraine “struggling to survive as rockets rain down on their cities”.

Benedict Cumberbatch has urged the world to help out those families in need in Ukraine. The Sherlock Holmes star made the sincere request while he was being honored with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this week.

The famous British actor, who is 45 years of age, used this special moment to speak out regarding the Russian invasion of the small Eastern European country during his emotional speech.

The Power of The Dog actor began by saying, “My support for the people of Russia who are opposing the kleptocracy and the idiocy of that route to try and halt the progression of this atrocity.”

He added: “But it is more now for all of us to do than just have thoughts and prayers. We need to act. We need to go onto embassy websites as well.

The actor was accompanied by his wife, Sophie Hunter who also came in support of him at the Los Angeles event. While there, he took a moment to remember his half-sister Tracey Peacock as well. The deceased person died in December 2021 after battling cancer for almost seven years. She was aged 62 back then.

Addressing the crowd gathered at the ceremony, the Dr Strange actor said: “I want to mention my sister who we lost last year. She would have loved this.

In concerns to the serious war-like conditions between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded the country on February 24, 2022. It was also reported that Russian forces captured control over Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv.

In recent times, Russia was accused of war crimes after a media report shows that a bomb attack on Kharkiv killed nearly 11 civilians.

Benedict Cumberbatch Up-coming Projects?

Benedict Cumberbatch’s next project is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a Marvel film in which he will star as a superhero, Dr. Stephen Strange.

On May 6, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will premiere.

The BAFTA Awards are presented on Sunday, March 13, at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

