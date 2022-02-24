Ben Stiller Says He And Christine Taylor Are Back Together 5 Years After Separation

After nearly five years of Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor announcing to split, Ben Stiller explains how the COVID-19 pandemic helped to bring the couple back together.

It has been revealed by the Zoolander actor that he and wife Christine Taylor are back together after they announced their first separation 5 years back

In a new interview with Esquire, the 56-year-old actor explained that the COVID-19 pandemic acted like a catalyst for the reunion.

During the lockdown period in 2020 the Arrested Development actress decided that it would be better best for him to move back into the family home so that he could be with with their two children— daughter Ella, 19, and son Quinlin, 16.

“Then, over the course of time, it evolved,” he stated. “We were separated and got back together and we’re happy about that.

He continued, “It’s been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic.”

“I think we have a respect for the ways that we’re similar and the ways we’re different,” he explained. “And I think accepting that, you can really appreciate someone more because you’re not trying to get them to change for you. Once you accept that, you save a lot of energy. ‘This is something that works for me; this is something that doesn’t work for me.'”

Ben went on, “If you have that trust level with your partner, you know that me saying ‘I don’t like doing that thing’ is not me saying ‘I don’t like you.’

In april 2017, after 17 years of marriage, Ben and Christine announced they were going their separate ways

“With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate,” the couple said .”Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

“We’re a big family,” Ben told Us Weekly at the event. “We’re together all the time.”

When Christine, 50, was questioned about her seemingly “nice” post-breakup relationship with Ben, she replied: “It’s wonderful, it’s wonderful.”

for more such content follow, conceptual revolution