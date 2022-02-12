Anna Delvey Net Worth 2022: The True Story of Anna Delvey and Her $300,000 Heist as a Fake Heiress

In 2018, Anna Delvey became notorious for her starring role in a Vanity Fair article that exposed how she fooled wealthy New Yorkers out of their money by posing as a German heiress.

Anna (real name: Anna Sorokin) lied about living a lavish existence and having access to large amounts of cash.

Anna was arrested, convicted, and imprisoned for her numerous crimes—including fraud totaling more than $275,000 from hotels, friends, and even banking institutions.

Now, Anna is the subject of a Netflix series called Inventing Anna. Given that she collaborated with the immensely popular streaming service and legendary producer Shonda Rhimes to tell her life story, you might be curious as to how much money she’d make now. That’s fair.

Here’s a breakdown of what you need to know.

She claimed to have a large trust fund.

It’s all made up, according to the New York Post. She claimed she was worth $60 million, but it was all a lie.

Anna made $320,000 for the right to turn her life story into a TV series according to Insider. But things got a little more complicated. In May 2019, New York state placed Anna’s assets under arrest as part of its “Son of Sam” statute, which prevents criminals from profiting off their crimes.

Anna’s funds were eventually restored.

After her Netflix deal, Anna allegedly paid off her victims for $199,000. She also spent $24,000 in state penalties. In reality, she didn’t have to do this; if she won her appeal, she would be able to keep the money.

If the appeal were to overturn her conviction, all of the judgments—financial and punitive as well as others—would be reversed. “All with the judgment,” according to Dmitriy Shakhnevich, a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

In court, Anna said, “I just want to say that I’m really sorry and ashamed for what I did,” the Post reported. “I completely understand how many people were harmed when I thought I was doing nothing wrong.”

Because she compensated back an awful lot of her victims, a court ruled that the state must unfreeze Anna’s bank account and allow her to use whatever money she has left.

Naturally, Anna’s lawyers wanted to be paid as well. According to Insider, Anna has already paid off $75,000 in legal costs and will most likely have to pay more.

Probably not much. Anna may have a little over $22,000 after paying back her victims and legal expenses. It’s unclear what the terms of her contract with Netflix are, but she might make more money off of her notoriety in the future.

