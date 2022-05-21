Welcome To Demon School! Iruma Kun Chapter 252 Read Manga Online

Welcome To Demon School Iruma Kun Chapter 252 is all set to be released on 20th May 2022? Scroll down to know more about Welcome To Demon School Iruma Kun Chapter 252 Release Date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can read Iruma Kun Chapter 252, and what will happen next?

About Welcome To Demon School Iruma Kun Anime

Welcome to Demon School Iruma Kun is a popular Japanese manga series illustrated by Nishi Osamu. Iruma Kun falls under the refreshing genre of fantasy comedy. The protagonist is Iruma Suzuki. He is a human being but his parents sold him to a Demon named Sullivan.

He adopts Iruma as his grandson and admits him to the Babyls’ schools. But this school is for demons and Iruma is a human. So, here the challenge for Iruma is to adapt to the situation without revealing his original identity.

The manga also got its very own anime adaptation in 2019. Read on to find out what more this excellent shonen manga has for you, in its latest chapter.

Previously in Chapter 251

The demon students have to fight the teachers as an assessment, where the demons have to protect a heart-shaped balloon from their teacher. They lose if the teacher takes it from them. While some get scared and propose giving up, others want to go through and pass.

Agares aggressively claims that to achieve anything that they want in life, they can’t sit back and take it easy. They would have to put in all of their efforts. They try their best, but Team Agares is eliminated at the end.

Welcome To Demon School Iruma Kun Chapter 252 Release Date:

Welcome To Demon School Iruma Kun chapter 252 is scheduled to release on 20th May 2022. The chapters are released weekly, on Fridays. Raw scans will be circulated on the internet 2-3 days before the official release of the chapter. Fans eagerly wait for chapter number 252.

Welcome To Demon School Iruma Kun Spoilers:

Just like the raw scans, spoilers will be available 2-3 days before the official release date of the chapter. One can find them on internet communities like Reddit and 4chan.

Where To Read Welcome To Demon School Iruma Kun

The physical copy can be read in Akita Shoten’s Weekly Shonen Champion. However, this is only available for Japanese fans.

Those who don’t wish to read one chapter per week may also buy the manga published in volumes (so far, 25 volumes have been published). For international readers, it can also be read online on Vizmedia.

