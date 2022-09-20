Watch Classroom Of The Elite Season 2 Episode 12 Online

Classroom Of The Elite Season 2 Episode 12 is going to release on 20th September 2022. Scroll down below to know more about Classroom of Elite, English Dub, Countdown, Spoilers, and more.

Classroom of Elite is a Japanese light novel series, written by Shōgo Kinugasa and illustrated by Shunsaku Tomose published from May 2015 to September 2019 under Media Factory’s MF Bunko J imprint. Later it was converted into live-action movies and series which were directed by Seiji Kishi, Hiroyuki Hashimoto, and Yoshihito Nishōji (season 2–present). Produced by Shō Tanaka, Masahito Ikemoto, Ashitate Harutaka, Aya Iizuka, Hideo Itō, Meiko Tsuruta, Yūta Kashiwabara, Mitsuhiro Ogata.

And written by Aoi Akashiro (season 1), and Hayato Kazano (season 2–present). This psychological thriller has over five million copies in print and is among the top 50 all-time best-selling light novels 25-Jul-2021. Let us see what its upcoming episode 4 wants to show its viewers.

Previously In Classroom Of The Elite Season 2 Episode 11:

The 11th episode had shown a lot of things. In the first place, we saw Ryuen investigating the D class to find evidence against the mastermind. But then Ryuen ends up talking to Keonji where he feels he might eventually get into a fight. But fortunately, Keonji’s carefree and escaping habit prevented the fight. Just after this scene, Ryuen meets Sakayanagi, who eventually disturbs Ryuen.

Having a short temperament, Ryuen bursts out and shows his anger. This violent scene continues when Ryuen decides to torture Karuizawa until he vomits the real name of the mastermind. The episode ends with Karuizawa not answering Ryuen’s questions. It was very sympathetic how Karuizawa was seen injured in the last scene.

Classroom Of The Elite Season 2 Episode 12 Spoilers:

Although the spoilers have not yet been released, we can assume a few scenes that might be included in the upcoming episode. Firstly we might get to know Kiyotaka’s plan for saving Karuizawa from the hands of Ryuen. Also, we might get to see Ryuen’s next move for finding the mastermind’s name.

Classroom Of The Elite Season 2 Episode 12 Release Date:

Classroom Of The Elite Season 2 Episode 12 was released on 19th September 2022.

Where to Watch Classroom of Elite Season 2 Episode 4?

We do not recommend you to watch any anime on any fake platform or website, You can watch it on Crunchyroll with English subtitles.

