Vanitas No Carte Part 2 Episode 12 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

The famous Anime series “Vanitas No Carte Part 2 Episode 12” will be released soon. Read the full article to know the release date, release time, spoilers, raw scans, where to watch, and lastly the recap of the previous episode of the series “Vanitas No Carte”.

Previously In Vanitas No Carte Part 2 Episode 11

Also Read: Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 69: Release Date

Before watching the upcoming episode, let’s see what happened in the previous episode.

In the previous episode, Vanitas shot Mikhail after he confessed the truth. When Mikhail got back his consciousness, Vanitas had interrogated him about whether he remembered anything from the previous incidents. In return, he replied that he did remember that he murdered Luna and later some unknown person made him understand that killing someone won’t return his father. It is better to walk in a systematic way or rather change his whole path. When Vanitas heard this, she decided to shoot him right at that moment. Just when Vanitas decided to press the trigger, Dante became Mikhail’s lifesaver. Rather Vainitas shot Noe to shut her mouth from telling all the previous incidents to them. Vanitas made sure that they shouldn’t be knowing any sort of past incidents. Later all of them understood that it was Vanitas who refused to work as a team and wanted to do it all along.

Vanitas No Carte Part 2 Episode 12 Release Date

Also Read: My Dress-up Darling Chapter 74 Release Date

The release date for Vanitas No Carte Part 2 Episode 12 is April 2, 2022. The release date has been officially announced and hence there will be no delaying or rescheduling of the release date. But if there is any news of rescheduling, we will definitely update in our website.

Also, the release date will be absolutely the same for everyone but the release timing will be different depending upon the different time zones of the world.

Vanitas No Carte Part 2 Episode 12 Countdown

Vanitas No Carte Part 2 Episode 12 Spoilers

Related: One Punch Man Chapter 164 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown- Saitama Vs Garou: The Fight Continues?

The spoilers for episode 12 of the series Vanitas No Carte Part 2 have not yet been released. The regular rule justifies that the spoilers for every episode or chapter get leaked one day prior to its original release date. Hence we do not have any spoilers to present. But the title of the upcoming chapter is ‘His Wish’.

Where To Watch The Anime Series “Vanitas No Carte”?

We never advise our audience to watch any series via illegal or fake websites. Hence we will highly suggest you watch the upcoming episode on Crunchyroll. Also to watch this series you have to have a paid membership.