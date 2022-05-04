Read Twin Stars Exorcists Chapter 106 Online

Twin Stars Exorcists Chapter 106 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Twin Star Exorcist (Sosei No Onmyoji in Japanese) is a manga series that premiered in 2013. It falls in the supernatural, adventure and romance genres. It even has a fifty-episode anime adaptation that ran from April 6, 2016, to March 29, 2017. As of December 2018, three light novels and two spin-off manga series have also been published and released in Japan.

The story revolves around Enmado Rokuro and Adashino Benio, a pair of young and talented exorcists. Rokuro Enmado is a young boy who used to be a powerful aspiring exorcist before a tragic incident left his friends dead and made him abandon the profession. One day, he has a fateful encounter with Benio Adashino, a girl around his age and a well known exorcist from the east.

According to a prophecy, Rokuro and Benio are the “Twin Star Exorcists” and are destined to marry and have a child known as the “Miko” who will be the ultimate exorcist, capable of cleansing all evil spirits (Kegare) from the world and ending the war that has lasted over a millennium. How the two of them work together to save the world and put their lives on the line for each other forms the rest of the story. Read on to find out more about the latest chapter of Twin Star Exorcist.

Previously on Twin Stars Exorcists Chapter 105

The chapter was titled “Melancholy of Trash”. It has flashback scenes from Rokuro’s childhood. There are no shocking reveals in this particular chapter. However, the chapter reveals some mysteries about the Great Yang and how the village was protecting and containing the spirit of Great Yang using “vessels”. Rokuro is the current vessels. The scene cuts to Benio and Sakanashi having disagreements about the Great Yin vessel situation.

Twin Stars Exorcists Chapter 106 Release Date

The chapter is scheduled to release on May 1st, 2022.

Where To Read Twin Star Exorcists

Twin Star Exorcists can be read on Viz. It is serialized in Shueisha’s Jump Square.

