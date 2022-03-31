Trash Of Count’s Family Chapter 78 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Read Online

Trash Of Count’s Family Chapter 78 is all set to release on the following date, Scroll down to know more about the highlights of the previous chapter, spoilers, and the latest updates on the novel.

Trash Of Count’s Family is a South Korean novel created by Yoo Ryeo Han. The first chapter of it was released on April 9, 2018, and since then has gained a lot of popularity and love from the audience. The novel is still going with three chapters being posted every week.

The story revolves around Kim Roksu who has only one motto in life: “Let’s not get beat up.” But soon after some chapters, he changes to Cale Henituse and is now one of the minor villains in the novel who gets beaten up by Choi Han who is considered to be the hero of the novel.

Trash Of Count’s Family Chapter 78 Release Date:

Also Read: Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 79 Release Date

Chapter 78 of Trash Of Count’s Family will be released on April 1, 2022. For the international audience, the episode will be available on the following date and times:

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM PT

Central Time: 10:00 AM CT

Eastern Time: 11:00 AM EST

British Time: 4:00 PM BST

Trash Of Count’s Family Chapter 78 Countdown:

Countdown

Trash Of Count’s Family Chapter 78 Spoilers:

Also Read: Sponsor Episode 12 Release Date

The next chapter of Trash Of Count’s Family will be released next Friday, that is, April 1, 2022. A new chapter is released every Friday as the fans eagerly wait for the next chapter. As for now, we don’t have much information about chapter 78 of Trash Of Count’s Family as there is no official release. All the raw scans and spoilers are released just 2-3 days prior to the official release. Therefore, we can expect the raw scans to release soon. Stay connected to the page to get the latest update on “Trash Of Count’s Family Chapter 78.”

Where To Read Trash Of Count’s Family Chapter 78?

Also Read: Blue Lock Chapter 170 Release Date

We do not recommend you to read any manga from fake platforms. You can read it on ManhwaBookShelf.com.

Trash Of Count’s Family Chapter 78 Characters:

Cale Henituse.

Kim Rok Soo.

Choi Han.

Rosalyn.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions