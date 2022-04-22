Trapped In A Dating Sim Episode 4 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

Trapped In A Dating Sim Episode 4 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Trapped In A Dating Sim is a fun, new-age rom-com anime. Its new episode will release shortly. The plot is fresh, and its humorous vibe is very cute. There’s nothing very serious about the storyline (at least not yet), but it is entertaining and enjoyable to watch. The protagonist of the story is an office worker who is somehow transported into the universe of the otome game his sister made him play earlier in the day.

Specifically, he’s reincarnated into the Holfort Kingdom of the Otome game world, one where women reign supreme, particularly tough for ‘mobs’, background characters like him. The plot revolves around Leon disrupting his world using his knowledge of the game from his past life, finding a cheat item Luxion and enrolling in the Holtfort Academy. He attempts to live a normal life but through his actions, he gets embroiled in all kinds of schemes, all while mingling with the nobility and other characters of the otome game.

Trapped In A Dating Sim Episode 3 Highlights:

The episode is titled “Let’s Duel, Prince”. Maria is targeted by bullies, which provokes Julius to tell Angelica to stay away from him, especially because an in-game event was coming up. Leon and Oliva catch Brad and Marie kissing. Leon suspects that Marie is also a reincarnation in the game, and he also suspects that she knows it herself. He talks to Luxion about this.

Angelica tries to expose Marie’s affair with Brad to Julius, but he responds by saying that he knows. Angelica challenges a duel with Marie. Leon has an intuition that Angelina might lose and be forced to marry someone abusive, so he fights for her. it is concluded that Marie and Leon know the storyline of the game.

Trapped In A Dating Sim Episode 4 Release Date And Time

It will be released on April 24, 2022, at 10 PM JST. The release time will vary depending on your geographical location.

Pacific Time: 6:30 AM PT

Central Time: 8:30 AM CT

Eastern Time: 9:30 AM EST

British Time: 2:30 PM BST

Trapped In A Dating Sim Episode 4 Spoilers:

Currently, We do not have any spoilers or leaks regarding Trapped In A Dating Sim episode 4 as spoilers get leaked 2-to 3 days prior to the release date, We will update this section as soon as we get any.

Watch Trapped In A Dating Sim Episode 2 Online:

You can watch it on Crunchyroll.

