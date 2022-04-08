Trapped In A Dating Sim Episode 2 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

Trapped In A Dating Sim Episode 2 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. ‘Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs’ is a Japanese light novel series. It is finely drafted by Yomu Mishima and illustrated by Monda. Its genre comes under comedy and science fiction. An anime television series adaptation of the same by ENGI premiered in April 2022. With that said, only 2 episodes have been released so far. Let us have a look at the release date and time along with its spoilers.

Trapped In A Dating Sim Episode 1 Highlights:

Also Read: Station 19 Season 5 Episode 15 Release Date

‘I Hate This World’ is the title of the previous episode. After completing an Otome game, a Japanese salaryman gets into an accident and is dead. However, he is later reincarnated as Leon Fou Bartfort inside the game that brings together rural living on floating islands with ahead-of-its-time and futuristic technologies. Here, society is found to be female dominated and men are seen as husbands or paramours to noble ladies. Leon’s father is married to Lady Zora, thus making her Leon’s stepmother. It is only after some time that Zora suddenly announces that he must marry her friend’s ugly 50-year-old daughter. This particular episode was released on April 3, 2022.

Trapped In A Dating Sim Episode 2 Release Date And Time:

Also Read: Atlanta Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date

According to what a number of reports have to say, the latest episode will release on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at around 10 PM Japan Standard Time. Nevertheless, the release time will vary depending on your geographical location. The release time at your location is likely to be as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 AM

Central Standard Time: 9:00 AM

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 AM

Trapped In A Dating Sim Episode 2 Countdown:

Countdown

Trapped In A Dating Sim Episode 2 Spoilers:

Also Read: Halo Episode 3 Release Date

The title of ‘Trapped In A Dating Sim’ Episode 2 is ‘Hey, Girl, Wanna Get Some Tea?’ One has an option of watching this show on Crunchyroll as well. As one can notice, no information in relation to this episode has come on the internet or any site.

Watch Trapped In A Dating Sim Episode 2 Online:

We do not recommend you to watch any show on any fake platform or website, You can watch it on AT-X, Tokyo MX, ytv, and BS NTV.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, etc