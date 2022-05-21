Top 4 Upcoming Harem Anime In 2022 That You Will Definitely Gonna Love

Ever heard about Harem anime? Well, you will be surprised as it is a form of anime that has a Japanese story as that in any other manga or animated series. The difference lies in its cast – a male character is surrounded and loved by a number of other female characters. Considering from the title of the article that you love Harem anime, it is our pleasure to present you with a list of upcoming Harem Anime In 2022 That You Might Like.

1. Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs

It is originally a Japanese manga series that has been transformed into an anime television series adaption by ENGI in April 2022. This anime probably tops our list because of its gripping storyline, a fantastic ensemble of the cast, etc. Let us go through its plot. Leon is a regular office worker in Japan.

It so happens one day that she is reborn into a dating simulation video game. He lands in a world where women seem to dominate it. Only the most attractive lot of men are given permission to be seated at the table. However, Leon has the ability to remember every single detail of his previous existence and makes it his life mission to return to his real world.

2. Kenja no Deshi wo Nanoru Kenja

A Japanese original light novel series, it has been converted into one of the most anticipated anime of all times. Kendeshi is a manga series is set in a virtual realm.

3. The Eminence in Shadow

The Eminence in Shadow’ is a popular show that follows the life of Cid. He is deemed to be someone who wants to grow into a man in charge of everything from behind the scenes. He secretly trains every night so that he is prepared for his foreseeable climb to grab power.

However, a life-changing accident takes place where he is found dead. With his aim still unfulfilled, he is sent into another universe as he finds himself as the leader of Shadow Garden. It is a covert group with the main objective of eliminating a wicked cult in the world. This anime is set to release this year.

4. Uncle from Another World

The storyline of this particular anime is centered on a guy who gains consciousness after being in a state of coma for nearly 17 years. What takes a twisted turn is a fact that while being asleep, he is slyly transported to another planet but as a heroic guardian! His nephew is forced to live with his uncle. While being stuck together, he has to teach his uncle the use of smartphones, technology, etc.

