Top 13 Lewd Anime [Must Watch] List Updated

Here we have listed the Top 13 Lewd Anime of all time, Scroll down to know more about the same. If you’re seeking some hot Lewd Anime suggestions, you’ve come to the correct place. If you’re reading this, it probably means that you’ve already seen a few excellent ecchi anime and want something similar.

Ecchi anime is popular for its well-paced plot, sexual humor, and lewd fan service.

We wanted to put up a collection of Lewd Anime that the reader may not have seen before, and you’ll discover a lot of underappreciated anime on this list. So, here are the top ten lewd anime for turning your ecchi mode on.

Top 13 Lewd Anime

1. Why the Hell Are You Here, Teacher!?

Episodes: 12

Studio: Tear Studio

Genres: Comedy, Romantic Comedy

Aired: April 8, 2019 – June 24, 2019

Ichiro Sato is a 17-year-old ordinary high school student at Kawanuma West. Ichiro somehow finds himself in the middle of an erotic situation with his young teacher Kana Kojima, known as the “Demon” at the school.

With every new encounter, their relationship grows stronger. In future installments, more students are seen in love relationships with instructors.

Whether it’s falling into the pool, ripping off their clothes due to doors, or that all-too-familiar Japanese school routine staple of colliding with one’s breasts/face by accident, these unfortunate ladies can’t help it.

What are guys supposed to do while they’re being drawn into more and more titillating TILF snares of enormous proportions? It’s without a doubt the most popular lewd anime.

2. Date A Live

Episodes: 34

Studio: AIC Plus, Production IMS, JC Staff

Genres: Science Fiction, Romantic comedy

Aired: March 31, 2013 – Present

Shidou Itsuka is a typical high school student who lives with his sister, Kotori. A large earthquake occurred as a result of spatial vibration, also known as the “Spatial Quake,” one day. Shidou went out to rescue his sister, but he got caught up in the hospital quack-turned-quake.

He discovered a girl at the epicenter of the quake who turned out to be a “Spirit.” Every year, when a spirit arrives in the world, there is a spital quake that kills many people.

Kotori’s group, on the other hand, is dedicated to conserving souls. Surprisingly, it is Kotori’s crew that commands this organization. “Ratoskr,” on the other hand, is a movement focused on preserving spirits.

Kotori is forced to join their group and assist them in saving the spirits and the world by making the spirit fall in love with him. Shidu goes on a date with the spirit, learning various techniques to win their affection.

3. Undefeated Bahamut Chronicle

Episodes: 12

Studio: Lerche

Genres: Fantasy, Mecha, Romantic comedy

Aired: January 11, 2016 – March 28, 2016

Lux Arcadia is the crown prince of a fallen empire that was overthrown five years ago owing to a rebellion. And, in fact, he was the one who destroyed it on his own because of their misdeeds.

He falls from the rooftop to the princess’ dormitory bathroom and blesses Lisesharte, the new kingdom’s princess.

Lux was challenged to a Drag-Ride duel by Lisesharte. Lux is now known as the “Strongest Undefeated” because he has never attacked before.

4. Strike The Blood

Episodes: 24

Studio: Silver Link, Connect

Genres: Comedy, Animation, Action fiction

Aired: October 4, 2014 – March 28, 2014

When it was discovered that Kojou is the fourth primogenitor, his days as a regular high school student were over. The world regarded his existence as a myth when it came to kageki no nai mono (mythical creatures with immeasurable power).

Yukina Himeragi, an apprentice attack mage from the Lion King Organization, is sent to watch over Akatsuki Kojou. His role is to keep an eye on Akatsuki Kojou and determine whether or not he is a benefit to the world if she decides he is.

However, our protagonist always finds himself in an ecchi situation with Yukina.

5. Freezing

Episodes: 12

Studio: A.C.G.T

Genres: Action, Sci-Fi, Harem, Romance, Ecchi

Aired: October 4, 2013 – December 20, 2013

Humanity is being invaded by aliens called Novas, who are on the verge of collapse. Stigmata is a technology that is implanted in young women known as “Pandoras” and “Limiters.”

They also attend military schools to enhance their abilities and contribute to the war against the Novas.

A teenage boy who attended West Genetic Military Academy. He saw a beautiful girl named Satellizer performing an acrobatic dance.

However, prior to this encounter, the two of them were already acquainted with one another. They’re presently hiding in a basement at a brothel while they await their next move.

6. Infinite Stratos

Episodes: S1-12, S2-12

Studio: Eight Bit

Genres: Action, Sci-Fi, Harem, Comedy, Ecchi, Mecha

Aired: January 7, 2011 – April 1, 2011, and October 4, 2013 – December 20, 2013

The Infinite Stratos, a feared weapon developed by Japan, is the only one capable of being operated by women. The device is so strong that an international treaty has been drawn up to forbid its use in warfare.

Ichika Orimura is the only male who may operate an Infinite Stratos, according to reports. He was forced to enroll in the all-girls Infinite Stratos Academy after it was discovered that he is the only guy who can pilot one.

The “daughter” who is basically his mother’s younger sister-in-law became his homeroom teacher. He had a harem of females in just a few weeks after that.

7. Hundred

Episodes: 12

Studio: Production IMS

Genres: Action, Sci-Fi, Harem, Romance, Ecchi

Aired: April 5, 2016 – June 20, 2016

The only thing that can fight the savage when the world is invaded by aliens known as “Savage” is a technology called the “Hundred.”

Hayato Kisaragi is a high-compatible teenager who enrolls at the Little Garden Military Academy for preparation.

Soon after enrolling at the academy, he attracted a lot of female students and the student council president Clare Harvey’s attention. And Emile Crossfade, a female student who dressed as a boy in order to get close with Hayato, was disturbed by this episode.

8. Ao-chan Can’t Study!

Episodes: 12

Studio: Silver Link

Genres: Comedy, Romance, Ecchi, Shounen

Aired: April 6, 2019 – June 22, 2019

Let’s say your father is an Erotic novel Writer. Ao Horie is a naive high school student whose father is an erotica author. Alain wants to attend a prestigious university in order to live alone from her father.

She had only one thing on her mind when she spotted Takumi Kijima in school: to join up with him as a couple. She believes that because her father has influenced her thinking. Furthermore, she was oblivious to Kijima’s attempts to assist her.

9. Chivalry of a Failed Knight

Episodes: 12

Studio: Silver Link, Nexus

Genres: Action, Romance, Ecchi, Fantasy, School

Aired: Oct 3, 2015 – Dec 19, 2015

There are a few people in the world who have the ability to produce weapons from their hearts. Ikki Kurogane is an F-rated blazer and Stella Vermillion is an A-ranked blazer in Chivalry of a Failed Knight, which tells the tale of their encounter.

Although Ikki doesn’t have any magic talents, he has the capacity to learn as he fights. To rise in the ranks and become the finest at the academy, Ikki trained day and night.

10. Demon King Daimao

Episodes: 12

Studio: Artland

Genres: Action, Magic, Ecchi, Fantasy, School

Aired: April 2, 2010 – June 18, 2010

This is the tale of a young man who wants to join up with the magic council and improve society. He enrolls in Constant Magic Academy, but when the prophecy stated that he would become the demon lord, things changed.

Furthermore, he is still surrounded by a group of females. There’s a lot of mid-level ecchi material in this anime.

11. Interspecies Reviewers

It is based on its manga. It’s a brand-new anime that was just released, with 12 episodes and an adaptation. It’s an R-rated anime, which makes it unsuitable for children under the age of 13. Many critics have referred to it as “degenerate” and “hentai.”

It was, however, a story that touched the hearts of males. It was a bespoke fan service anime built specifically for them. However, because to its connection and subsequent popularity, it is ranked here at 11. Its influence was only realized much later.

12. Kuzu No Honkai

‘Scum’s desire’ is the title of Kuzu no honkai, which means ‘scum wish’. This is a seinen ecchi mixture, unlike the last one. That season had 12 episodes in the main run. It was based on its manga.

In this manga, the couple of Hanabi and Mugi is the focus. They appear to be a great match, but there is something unknown about them. They want to live with others they cannot have relationships with. Both of them had imagined different relationships in their heads.

The characters are too scared, making it more dramatic and devoid of romance. They ultimately try to get along with one another. These conflicting emotions and problems were what gave the film its position at No. 12 on this list.

13. Soul Eater

The anime Soul Eater was lengthy. It consisted of 51 episodes in the primary season. It was aired for over a year’s time. In addition, it had a spin-off and an adaptation.

There’s also a simple version of everything. This depicts a school that is an academy in the educational institution category. The anime features a lot of shounen writing. This institution’s dean is Shinigami, the death god.

The scythe is a weapon used by the gods. They teach warriors to be death scythes. These are people’s weapons. Evans, the protagonist, is on a quest to destroy all evil things. The rest of the anime’s plot is based on his experiences and fights.

That concludes our list of the Top 10 Lewd Anime (Source: MyAnimeList). Don’t forget to leave a remark below with your own thoughts. Also, keep track of our Twitter for breaking news.

