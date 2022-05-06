Tomodachi Game Episode 6 Release Date & Spoilers: Friends with a Murderer

Tomodachi Game is an original Japanese manga series conceptualized by Mikoto Yamaguchi and written and illustrated by Yuki Sato. It has been serialized in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine since December 2013. The anime television series adaptation by Okuruto Noboru in April 2022. The protagonist is Katagiri Yuichi, who greatly values his four friends who made his high school life memorable.

When their class’s school trip funds worth 20 Million Yen are stolen, the five are dragged into the mysterious Tomodachi Game as a result of someone’s debt. The friendship of the five will be put to the ultimate test against the promise of wealth there. The main protagonist of the story and seemingly normal high school boy from the poor family background.

Like the rest of his friends, he was called out to participate in Tomodachi Game and had his trust in his friends put to the test. The Tomodachi Game, literally meaning the “Friendship Game”, is some sort of debt repayment game that unsuspectingly traps the five friends. The game makes the friends doubt each other’s integrity and honesty towards their bonds. It convinces them that there is a traitor among them- someone who might have a secret grudge. They try hard not to lose their faith in their friends, and to believe them till the end. Ultimately, it will boil down to whether they choose money or their friendship. Read on to find out more about the next episode of the anime.

Previously in Tomodachi Game Episode 5

Also Read: A Couple of Cuckoos Episode 3 Release Date

The episode is titled “Yuichi-Kun, You’re Pretty Dumb, Aren’t You?”. The episode had Yuichi siding with Tenji, which didn’t sit well with the other three. Shibe is initially confident that there is no secret that could harm him in the game, but it is revealed that Shibe’s father was accused of sexual harassment.

Tomodachi Game Episode 6 Release Date

RELATED: Watch Tomodachi Game Episode 4 Online

Tomodachi Game Episode 6 will be released on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. It will be released at midnight JST.

Tomodachi Game Episode 6 Spoilers

Also Read: Summer Time Render Episode 5 Release Date

The next episode is called “I Really Can’t Be Friends with a “Murderer”. It is hinted that some more information about the killer might be revealed.

Where To Watch Tomodachi Game:

Related: Watch Tomodachi Game Episode 3 Online

Crunchyroll is an official Japanese platform on which its previous episode has been streamed, so viewers can watch the second episode of Tomodachi Game on the same platform or any other online platform.

Characters Of Tomodachi Game:

Also Read: Trapped in a Dating Sim Episode 6 Release Date

The following mentioned is a top cast of Tomodachi Game.

Yuuichi Katagiri · Makoto Shibe · Tenji Mikasa · Yutori Kokorogi · Kei Shinomiya · Kuroki · Keiko Mizutani.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, etc.