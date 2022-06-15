Tokyo Revengers Chapter 258 English Scans, Release Date, Countdown And Read Online

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 258 is all set to be released on 21st June 2022. Scroll down to know more about Tokyo Revengers Chapter 258 release date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can read Tokyo Revengers Chapter 258, And what will happen next?

Converted into a live-action film as well as an animated television series by Liden Films, the original Japanese manga series has a record of more than 50 million copies in circulation as per reports of January 2022. This science-fiction thriller earned the 44th Kodansha Manga Award for the shōnen category in 2020. Let us see what its upcoming chapter number 256 says to its readers.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 257 Highlights:

In Tokyo revenger chapter 257 we saw that takemichi is struggling to stop the train but was unable to pull the breaks, He asks kakucho for help several times but he does not reply and when takemichi looks behind he saw kakucho in a very bad condition, He was struggling with a wound he gets while fighting with Sanzu.

After that takemichi struggles for a while and then kakucho get up and make a decision to save takemichi and save everyone on the platform, So eventually he pushes takemichi from the train and give everything he has to stop the train, After struggling for a while kakucho manages to stop the train but dies in the process.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 258 Release Date:

According to conceptual revolutions Tokyo Revengers Chapter 258 will going to be released on June 21st, 2022. So sit tight and wait for Tokyo revengers to amaze us again with its new chapter.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 258 Spoilers:

There are no official spoilers releasd for Tokyo revengers chapter 258 till now, But according to conceptual revolutions, We will see takemichi and everyone else hold a funeral for kakucho, cause he dies a heroic death while stopping the train and saving everyone else. Comment down below and let us know what do you think?

Where To Read Tokyo Revengers?

Tokyo Revengers is published weekly in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine. If one wants to read it online, one can purchase it from the Kodansha official website.

