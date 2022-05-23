Tokyo Revengers Chapter 256 Spoilers, Release Date And Time, English Raw Scan, Colour Page

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 256 is all set to be released on 31st May 2022. Scroll down to know more about Tokyo Revengers Chapter 256 release date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can read Tokyo Revengers Chapter 256, And what will happen next?

Converted into a live-action film as well as an animated television series by Liden Films, the original Japanese manga series has a record of more than 50 million copies in circulation as per reports of January 2022. This science-fiction thriller earned the 44th Kodansha Manga Award for the shōnen category in 2020. Let us see what its upcoming chapter number 256 says to its readers.

Highlights Of The Previous Chapter Of Tokyo Revengers:

In ‘Tokyo Revengers’ chapter 255, we see that a long time has passed ever since Takemichi and Kakuchou were at odds with one another. Although the cry baby of the series has been hiding itself, one of the most influential members of Kantou Manji; we, as the readers, are very sure that this victory will serve as an encouragement to the team. It will boost team spirit. Also, Mitsuya and Hakkai overpowered the Haitani brothers. This suggested that Tokyo Manji cannot afford to lose any of its present squad members as they are already short on team members.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 256 Release Date and Time:

The news tells us that ‘Tokyo Revengers chapter 256 is ready to be released on May 31, 2022. Nonetheless, fans are truly very excited to see this masterpiece as it will take the gripping storyline ahead.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 256 Countdown:

Preview Of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 256:

The second year is said to be one of the best years that Takemichi Hanagaki has experienced in his life. He had not only earned respect but also had a group of dependable friends. To top it all off, he even had a girlfriend. Coming to the present situation in his life, he is a nobody. He is made fun of, has no sense of grooming in him, and is completely hopeless and apologetic to everyone. At the time, abrupt news surfaces confirming the murder of his girlfriend and brother by the hands of a Tokyo Manji Gang.

Where To Read Tokyo Revengers?

Tokyo Revengers is published weekly in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine. If one wants to read it online, one can purchase it from the Kodansha official website.

