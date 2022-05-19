Tokyo Revengers Chapter 255 Release Date, Raw Scans, Colour Pages, Countdown And More

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 254 is all set to be released on 17th May 2022. Scroll down to know more about Tokyo Revengers Chapter 254 release date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can read Tokyo Revengers Chapter 254, And what will happen next?

The iconic Japanese Shonen manga will be releasing chapter number 255 very soon. Written and illustrated by Wakui Ken, the manga showcases the anecdotes of Takemichi Hanagaki and his younger brother Naoto, who accidentally discover their supernatural powers- every time they shake hands, they travel back in time- 12 years to be very exact.

He wants to save his middle school girlfriend Tachibana, who seems to some way or the other in all possibilities of the future. The manga gives off Steins, Gate vibes, but is somehow fundamentally different. The plot intensifies and evolves into something much larger than these characters, even involving mafia lords of downtown Tokyo. The plot is a very gripping one, and fans eagerly wait for the next chapter. Read on to find out more about chapter 255.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 255 Release Date And Time

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 255 is scheduled to release on 24th May 2022. New chapters are released weekly, on Tuesdays. Chapters can be released earlier online, so fans can look out for that.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 255 Countdown

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 255 Spoilers and Raw Scans

There are no spoilers out yet. However, they will be circulated on the internet 3-4 days before the official release of the chapter, on sites like Reddit and 4chan. The raw scans will also be out around the same time as the spoilers. Approximately, the raw scans will be out by the 21st of May, 2022. It can be speculated that the story will revolve around Taiju and Takemichi’s relationship.

Where To Read Tokyo Revengers?

Tokyo Revengers is published weekly in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine. If one wants to read it online, one can purchase it from the Kodansha official website.

