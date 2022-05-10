Tokyo Revengers Chapter 254 Spoilers, Release Date And Time, English Raw Scan, Colour Page

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 254 is all set to be released on 17th May 2022. Scroll down to know more about Tokyo Revengers Chapter 254 release date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can read Tokyo Revengers Chapter 254, And what will happen next?

Ken Wakui authored and created Tokyo Revengers, a prominent Japanese manga series. It is one of Japan’s finest iconic manga series. This article is covering all the latest updates about its release date, spoilers, a recap of the last one, details, and much more, so keep an eye on it!

Previously In Tokyo Revengers Chapter 253

Have you missed watching the previous episode of this series? Worry not! Let’s have a look at this short summary of the same.Takemichi Hanagaki has been popular, had such a large social circle, then had a girl, that’s the reason he enjoyed his two years of elementary school the most. On the other hand, From becoming made to recreate that the day started its downhill slide, Takemichi meets Hinata’s younger brother.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 254 Release Date And Time

The premiere date for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 254 is set for May 17, 2022. As a result, the timer is only 6 days long, so the viewers have to wait a little more.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 254 Spoilers

Are you also wondering about what will happen in the next episode of this series? Here are the predictions of the 254th chapter. A shocking headline story regarding the actual Tokyo Manji Gang assassinating his single younger brother exacerbates the situation. It will be interesting to watch this episode, don’t forget to do so.

Where To Read Tokyo Revengers Chapter 254?

Tokyo Revengers is published weekly in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine. If one wants to read it online, one can purchase it from the Kodansha official website.

