Tokyo 24th Ku Episode 11 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

The famous Anime series Tokyo 24th Ku Episode 11 will be released soon. Read the full article to know the release date, release time, spoilers, raw scans, where to watch, and lastly the recap of the previous episode of the series “Tokyo 24 Ku”.

Previously On Tokyo 24th Ku Episode 10

Also Read: Skeleton Soldier Couldn’t Protect the Dungeon Chapter 183 Release Date

Before watching the upcoming episode, let’s see what happened in the previous episode.

The previous episode actually had a lot of stressful stuff. In episode 10, we saw how the netizens of Shantytown were worried just because of the concept of integration knocking at their doors.

When on the other hand Kinako, the secret member of Do Red, was furiously attacked. At the right time, Kinako was saved by Shru. Since the integration was close enough, Ran and Do Red decided to get into the Kanae polling system to maximize the number of votes against the Hazard Cast System.

In the next scene, we saw Tsuuragwa had recovered and was impulsive enough to meet Shru. He made sure that Shru gets to know that the main mastermind now is Asumi. She is the one who completely controls the system of KANAE. Lastly, Gori’s furious and dangerous action had put the residents of Shantytown in great shock.

Tokyo 24th Ku Episode 11 Release Date

Also Read: Kill The Hero Chapter 94 Release Date

The release date for the Tokyo 24th Ku Episode 11 is March 31, 2022. The release date has been officially announced and hence there will be no delay or rescheduling of the release date. But in case there is any news of rescheduling the release date, we will positively update it on our website.

Tokyo 24th Ku Episode 11 Countdown

Tokyo 24th Ku Episode 11 Spoilers

The spoilers for episode 11 of the anime series Tokyo 24th Ku have not yet been released. The usual rule defines that the spoilers for every episode get released one day prior to its original release date. Hence we have nothing to present in front of you right now.

But we have got hold of the title for the upcoming episode, episode 11. Episode 11 has been titled “Additive Color Mixture”.

Where To Watch The Series Tokyo 24th Ku?

We never advise our audience to watch any series via illegal or fake websites. Hence we will highly suggest you watch the upcoming episode on Crunchyroll. Also to watch this series you have to have a paid membership.