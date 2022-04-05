Jujutsu Kaisen: 10 Things You Might Not Know About Yuji Itadori

The Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Gege Akutam, Jujutsu Kaisen, is a popular anime loved by many. It was getting popular before the anime release and since the majority of fans in the anime community are anime watchers only, it blew up even more when it was done correctly by MAPPA. Find out about the top 10 things you should know about this anime by reading further.

Jujutsu Kaisen is a famous manga series written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. It has been serialized in Shueisha‘s shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump since March 2018, with its chapters collected and published in nineteen tankōbon volumes as of April 2022.

As of April 2022, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga had over 65 million copies in circulation.

The story revolves around a high school student, Yuji Itadori. In ancient times, a very powerful curse spirit who later got the name of ‘ The King of Cursed Spirits’, power’s got divided into 20 fingers. Itadori Yuji accidentally ate one of his fingers, he gains supernatural abilities giving him the power to switch between himself and Sukuna. He later joins a secret organization of Jujutsu Sorcerers. Thus organization’s leaders ordered their officials to kill Itadori since he possessed the powers of Sukuna. To help the people in need, Itadori holds his ground and starts his new life as a Jujutsu Sorcerer.

10) Even Without His supernatural Energy, He Has phenomenal Physical Strength:

Itadori has always had great physical strength, even before he gained supernatural abilities by eating one of Sukuna’s fingers. He was nicknamed “The Tiger of West Junior High” due to his mind-blowing stamina. His phenomenal physical robustness has been in talks for letting him destroy walls, bend goalposts, and, at some point, even throw a car.

He even has possessed the quality of a fast runner. He was able to run a 50-meter race in 3 seconds, allowing nobody to beat him at all. He was great at fighting, his stamina allowed him to be good at throwing punches even after losing appendages. He would never back and would do anything to save his loved ones.

9) He Would Do Anything To Protect his Loved Ones:

Because of his grandfather’s last words, he cared for his loved ones dearly and would even put his life in danger for them. This protective urge became Yuji’s creed, his reason for fighting, learning, and becoming a sorcerer. During his first encounter with a curse, Yuji swallows one of Sukuna’s fingers, without even a thought, knowing full well that he could lose his life, just to save Megumi from the curse who was threatening them at the time.

He shows this stern determination to put his life in danger over and over again throughout the anime and manga, as it is truly his emotional driving force.

8) He Is Born On March 20th And Is A Pisces:

Though his exact birth date is not known, we do know that e was born on March 20th. judging by how he is still in Highschool, he must be somewhere around 15-16 in age. It is not an important detail, but these minute details bring a character to life and make them lively.

A lot of his character traits show his Pisces nature. He is kind, and bright, and he is very determined. The small details make the character more real and it is easier for the viewers to relate to them.

7) He Has A Strong Resistance To Poison:

He first shows his resistance against poison when fighting Junpei and resisting Moon Dreg’s poison. we can say that, among his other already superhuman abilities, he also possesses a strong natural resistance to poisons and curses. He might have developed a resistance to poisons after eating Sukuna’s finger. Sukuna was known as the King of Poisons who had mastery of them so it might’ve led to Yuji’s resistive qualities.

6) He Wants Everyone To Receive A “Proper Death”:

After his grandfather’s death, he became extremely empathetic and was always ready to do anything for his loved ones. He also became obsessed with the idea of a proper death. So much so that he decides that he will not take someone’s life unless it is the absolute last resort. He avoids the idea of death and killing unless he is forced and left with no choice, like in the fight involving Mahito and Junpei. After Mahito manipulates Junpei, Yuji was angered, ready to kill for the first time in his life.

5) He Is Very Physically Strong But He Doesn’t Like To Use His Strength:

Yuji was approached by the track team for his speed. But, he did not want to join any of the sports clubs, he later joined the Occult Club, simply as a reason for him to say no to these requests. This leads to him finding the cursed object and meeting Megumi, catapulting him into the world of curses.

4) He Is Smart Witted And A Quick Learner:

He is quite intelligent and a quick learner. He has shown this multiple times while working with Gojo’s movie appreciation training where he had to learn to control his cursed energy based on emotion. Again, he showed how quick he is in picking up techniques when fighting with Aoi Todo. Todo sensed his extraordinary fighting skills, so he coached Yuji during their fight. After his teachings, Yuji was able to use the Black Flash skill in no time, using it four times in a row, a previous record amongst all sorcerers

3) He Is very Famous:

Yuji is high in demand and is wanted by many clubs for his extraordinary physical abilities and by the sorcerers for his bodies’ ability to be a vessel. In our world too, he is equally as liked by his viewers. In the manga’s popularity poll, he ranked 1st with 21,735 votes. He was also nominated for the “Best Protagonist” award in the 2021 Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

2) He has the Ability to Control Cursed Energy:

He knows how to use the cursed energy and climb the ranks amongst sorcerers. He uses his cursed energy combined with his fighting skills and robust strength to tackle all the blows. One of his signature moves, Divergent Fist, allows him to make an impact with his target twice during one hit. First, his already enhanced strength makes contact with his target, dealing an initial blow that may or may not do too much damage depending on the target, then his cursed energy flows through his arms and makes a second impact consisting of concentrated cursed energy.

1)His Character Is Relatable:

Yuji is a typical high schooler in many relatable ways. He is a typical teenage boy who likes to watch tv in his free time and he does not really enjoy studying science. He’ll eat anything and everything. Anything with rice or noodles is his favorite to eat. He’s 5’8″ and 176 pounds with his body fat, shedding light on why he’s so strong. He’s strong and muscular.

That’s all you need to know about your favorite character.

