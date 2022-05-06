The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date & Time, Spoilers, Countdown

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 6 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari also known as the rising of the shield hero is a Japanese manga series. Fans are enthralled by this series. This article is covering all the latest updates about it’s release date, spoilers, recap of the last one, streaming details and much more, so keep an eye on it!

The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 6 Highlights:

Check out this quick recap of what happened in the previous episode of this series. Glass as well as the other superheroes either from the planet encounter the armored warrior as well as his group. Sheild’s Protagonist discovers that the Turtle Spirit is being controlled for their purposes.

The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date:

The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 6 will premiere on Monday, May 11th, 2022. There are only a few days left!

Central Time: 8 AM CDT

Eastern Time: 9 AM EST

The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers:

Are you also wondering about what will happen in the next episode? Let’s see these predictions. “Racing to catch up” will be the title of the 6th episode. The crew would be battling Kyo or may destroy Ost Hourai, while the military, as well as countries, will indeed be facing the huge ass beast. It will be enthusiastic to watch this episode, so don’t forget to do so.

Where to Watch Rising Of The Shield Hero Episode 6?

Folks in the USA, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil can watch the latest episodes of Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 officially on Crunchyroll.

The episodes will first air on local network channels on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS NTV and then will arrive on the online streaming platforms within the next 1-2 hours.

Cast And Crew Of The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2:

The following mentioned is a top cast of the rising of the shield hero season 2.

Naofumi Iwatani · Kaito Ishikawa ; Raphtalia · Asami Seto ; Filo · Rina Hidaka ; Rishia Ivyred · Natsuko Hara ; Malty Melromarc · Sarah Emi Bridcutt.

