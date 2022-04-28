The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers & Release Date: The Clash Begins! Naofumi vs LÁrc

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 5 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more.‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ is a Japanese dark fantasy light novel which has been transformed into a well-acknowledged series. It is written by Aneko Yusagi and illustrated by Seira Minami. Its second season, co-produced by DR Movie, premiered in April 2022. Here, in this article, we will deep dive into knowing more about its upcoming episode 5. Excited, aren’t you?!

The last episode of ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ Season 2 was released on 27th of April 2022 and was titled ‘Ruins in the Frog’. Here, we saw how Naofumi and others had managed to enter the lands of spirit tortoise. It started off a slight glimpse of Rishia’s past life where we could see Itsuki saving her. She was telling everyone about all this while on the other hand, Naofumi and others were making the rounds around Spirit Tortoise’s kingdom.

Episode 5 of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will soon release on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. This amazing show airs at 10:00 PM according to Japanese Standard Time. This episode as well as the whole first season is available to watch and stream on Crunchyroll.

Titled as ‘Ost Hourai’, season 2 episode 5 spoilers say that the new episode will begin with a clash between Naofumi and LÁrc. However, their main target still remains the search for Spirit Tortisie’s heart. Reports tell us that this episode si going to be as thrilling and exciting as it can get. So, it is suggested that you do not forget to mark the dates on your calendars!

Folks in the USA, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil can watch the latest episodes of Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 officially on Crunchyroll.

The episodes will first air on local network channels on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS NTV and then will arrive on the online streaming platforms within the next 1-2 hours.

