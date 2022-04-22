The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 4 – release date, spoilers, ep 3 recap

The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 4 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Season 2 of The Rising of the Shield Hero is now in gear, with the fight against the Spirit Turtle going well and really going. While the second season has many flaws so far, fans are hoping the show can hit its stride as the battle deepens. If you’re as sanguine as I am, here’s everything you wish to know about The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2’s Episode 4 release date.

Highlights of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2:

Naofumi Iwatani, an ordinary student, is summoned to another world as one of the four cardinal heroes – the “Hero of the Shield”. Despite false accusations and a series of misfortunes, Naofumi teamed up with her dear companions Raphtalia, Filo, and Melty, to protect everyone from the “Wave” of Calamity.

Thanks to her achievements and the help of Queen Melromarc, Naofumi regained her honor and now owns a territory. He prepares to fight the Next Wave. However, it is said that the “Spirit Turtle”, a monster that will cause unprecedented disaster, has been resurrected in the land of the Spirit Turtle Kingdom, east of Melromarc.

At the Queen’s request to capture the Magic Turtle, Naofumi leaves for the Kingdom of Turtles, along with her new party member, Lecia. As the allied forces regroup, OstHorai, the concubine of the king of the Spirit Turtle Kingdom and regent of the land, appears before Naofumi.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date:

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 4 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 27th. The international audience can enjoy latest episode of Rising Of The Shield Hero at the following time in these time zones:

Pacific Time: 6 AM PT

Central Time: 8 AM CT

Eastern Time: 9 AM ET

Indian Time: 6:30 PM IST

British Time: 2 PM GMT

Japan Time : 10:00 JST

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers:

Currently, We do not have any spoilers or leaks regarding the rising of the shield hero season 2 episode 4 as spoilers get leaked 2-3 days prior to the release date, We will update this section as soon as we get any.

Where to Watch Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 4?

Folks in the USA, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil can watch the latest episodes of Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 officially on Crunchyroll.

The episodes will first air on local network channels on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS NTV and then will arrive on the online streaming platforms within the next 1-2 hours.

