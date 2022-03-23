The Owl House Season 2 Episode 12 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

The anime series of The Owl House Season 2 Episode 12 will be released soon. Read the full article to know the release date, release time, spoilers, raw scans, where to watch, and lastly the recap of the previous episode of the anime series The Owl House.

Previously In The Owl House Season 2 Episode 11

Before watching the upcoming episode, let’s see what happened in the previous episode.

Episode 11 started with all sorts of planning and plotting. Luz and Eda being one group decided to distract every possible citizen on the crowded road to arrest Kikimora and Raine. To make this plan work out, Amity’s bother, KIng, and Hootie also joined them and helped them to make their plan successful. On the other hand, Luz and Amity get into a love relationship. While having a conversation between Eda and Raine, Eda points out that they are meeting after a gap of a huge number of years. Kikimora is worried since he can sense something weird might happen in the possession. But before she decides to tell Raine and make him aware, the possession starts and he leaves for that.

The Owl House Season 2 Episode 12 Release Date

Episode 12 of the series The Owl House Season will be released on March 26, 2022. This release date has been officially declared and hence there will be no delay or rescheduling of the release date for episode 12.

The Owl House Season 2 Episode 12 Spoilers

The spoilers for episode 12 have already been released.

Episode 12 of the series The Owl House Season 2 has been titled “Elsewhere and Elsewhere”. In this upcoming episode, we will get to see Hexside handling his secret mission. On the other hand, Luz will become mad for finding more deep information about Philip Wittebane. While finding more facts about Philip Witterbane, Luz discovers that he has found the Amity which will help him prove that he is capable of secret battles in front of his father.

Now to know more about the upcoming episode, you have to wait for the original release date.

Where To Watch The Series ‘The Owl House’?

We will never suggest any reader watch or read any episode or chapter through illegal websites. We highly suggest you watch the animated series ‘The Owl House’ only on DisneyNow. Getting access to this channel will not require paid membership.