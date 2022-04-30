The Legend Of The Northern Blade Chapter 130 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Read Online

Legend of the Northern Blade Chapter 130 release date has been officially revealed. We have mentioned here all the details of this episode in our article below, everyone is very curious about this remarkable episode. Gak’s of the Northern Blade is a series of Korean novels written by Woo Legend Gak it is an Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Martial Arts, Shounen, and Webtoon.

Plot of Legend of the Northern Blade

When the world was plunged into darkness by Silent Night, the masters came together to form the “Heavenly Sect of the North”. Thanks to her, people have found peace and quiet. However, over time, the masters began to conspire against the Northern Heaven Sect, seeing it as a threat due to its immense power. This ultimately resulted in the death of the cult leader, Jin KwanHo, and the destruction of the cult with him.

After everyone left the sect, only Jin KwanHo’s son, Jin MuWon, remained in the sect. MuWon has never studied martial arts, but he knows the martial arts secret that his father left him and only he knows. He began to learn martial arts of the Northern Heaven Sect. For decades, the brave warriors of the Northern Heavenly Sect fought to protect the world from the Demon of Silent Night.

But when the leader of the fourth generation, Jin KwanHo, is accused of colluding with the enemy, he is forced to disband the sect and commit suicide to protect his son, Jin MuWon. With no family or allies, MuWon lives a bleak life under close supervision…until a surprise attack by Silent Night gives him a chance to escape into the mountains.



Legend of the Northern Blade Chapter 130 Release Date

Legend of the Northern Blade Chapter 130 Release Date set on Sunday, 03 May, 2022 in stores as reported.

Legend of the Northern Blade Chapter 130 Spoilers

On Tuesday, a day before the official publication, The Legend of The Northern Blade Chapter 130 raw scans will be posted on Kakaopage.com, along with the definitive raw chapter.

The manga will be published in many different languages, including Korean, Chinese, Japanese, and official English translations will be released on the same day as the raw scans.

Read Legend of the Northern Blade Chapter 130 Manga Online English

Fans can read Legend of the Northern Blade Chapter 130 Manga on the Tappytoon website. Raw scans are probably available on various manga sites and YouTube videos, but we recommend that you read from official sources.

