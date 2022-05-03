The Dawn Of Witch Episode 5: Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch English Dub Online

The Dawn Of Witch Episode 5 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. ‘The Dawn of the Witch’ is a Japanese fantasy light novel series. It was written by Kakeru Kobashiri and illustrated by Takashi Iwasaki.

It can be rightly called the sequel of Grimoire of Zero. Recently, its anime television series adaptation by Tezuka Productions premiered in April 2022. Episode 5 of the same is on its merry way to reach the heart of its fans across the globe! As per reports, this anime will contain as many as 12 episodes in total.

The Dawn Of Witch Episode 4 Highlights:

The title of episode 4 is ‘I’m Not Afraid to Die’ It was released on April 29, 2022. In this episode, we saw the introduction of Saybil, a young magic school student who has unfortunately lost his memory. With nothing to guide him to clues concerning his past life, he met a silver-haired woman who promised him of ‘special training’. However, all was not as it seemed to be shown. This episode showed us the intentions of the mysterious witch that had recruited him.

The Dawn Of Witch Episode 5 Release Date And Time:

The Dawn of Witch Episode 5 is scheduled to make its release on May 8, 2022, at around 2:00 AM JST in Japan. While talking about its international viewers, they will be able to watch this episode according to or by the following date and time in these time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 10:00 AM

Central Standard Time: 12:00 AM

Eastern Standard Time: 1:00 PM

The Dawn Of Witch Episode 5 Countdown:

The Dawn Of Witch Episode 5 Spoilers:

The series is available to watch on Crunchyroll. So far, we only know the title of episode 5 – ‘I Decide Who’s Worthy’. No spoilers or information regarding its preview has managed to surface on the internet.

Watch Dawn of the Witch Episode 4 Online

The fourth episode of Dawn of the Witch is set to premiere at 3:45 a.m. (JST) on October 31st, 2018. Crunchyroll has officially licensed the series, so you’ll be able to view it all there.

