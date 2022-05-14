The Beginning After The End Chapter 146 Release Date And Time, Spoilers, Recap, Cast & News Updates

The Beginning After The End Chapter 146 is all set to be released on 20th May 2022. Scroll down to know more about The Beginning After The End Chapter 146 release date, Spoilers Preview, Where I can read The Beginning After The End Chapter 146, And what will happen next? Webcomic “The Beginning After The End” takes readers on an exciting journey as the story follows the reincarnated king into a new life where adventure awaits. This webcomic has an action plot, well written, but it still leaves room for other genres. The story begins with the mighty Gray King waking up as an infant named Arthur Leywin. He realizes that someone may have murdered him and he is reincarnated into a new family, residing on a continent called Dicathen. After being given the chance to live a new life, Arthur decides to live his life differently than before – he will be loved and supported by his friends and family. As the story progresses, readers join Arthur on a journey across a new world, as he faces challenges, gains power, and forms new relationships.

The Beginning After The End follows the life of the late King Gray after his untimely and mysterious death. Reincarnated as Arthur Leywin, he seeks to correct his past mistakes in the vibrant new continent of Dicathen, a world of mystical and magical creatures.

The Beginning After The End Chapter 146 Release Date

The Beginning After The End Chapter 146 Release Date is set on Sunday, 20 May 2022 in stores as reported. Yes! There are just 11 days left for The Beginning After The End Chapter 146 to come out!

The Beginning After The End Chapter 146 Countdown:

The Beginning After The End Chapter 146 Spoilers:

Currently, We do not have any spoilers or leaks regarding the beginning after the end of chapter 146 as spoilers get leaked 2-3 days prior to the release date, We will update this section as soon as we get any.

Where to Read The Beginning After The End Chapter 146?

For the record, the previous English translation of The End After The Beginning was released recently and maybe read on Tapas.io’s official website as well as ManhwaBookShelf.com, they update chapters on a regular basis. So, when will the following chapter be published?

