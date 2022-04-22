The Beginning After The End Chapter 142 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Read Online

The Beginning After The End Chapter 142 is all set to be released on the the following date, Scroll down to know more. The precursory chapter of The Beginning After The End has just been released and everyone is already looking forward to the next chapter. This article will cover everything you need to know about the beginning after the end of Chapter 142.

The Beginning After The End Chapter 141Highlights

In Chapter 141, Arthur is asked to accompany Varay Aurae to the Mage’s Guild camp while the council deliberates. Meanwhile, Arthur’s name has spread throughout the city and everyone is talking about him. Arthur’s family arrives and is shocked to see him in this position. They expressed their condolences to him. In response to Arthur’s request to speak with his family, Varay said yes. Olfred advises Bairon to calm down as he gets angry with Varay for allowing Arthur to speak to his family.

Arthur reassures the family that everything is fine and they have nothing to worry about. Varay’s ring begins to glow, indicating that the council has made a decision and is ready to proceed. “Arthur,” she said, holding out a piece of paper and reading aloud the council’s ruling, which said that energy would be limited, the title “mage” would be taken from him, and he We will be held until we have more. notice due to his violent history.

When Kathyln learned of the council’s decision, she took the opportunity to warn Varay that they would all die without Arthur. She stated that her parents would immediately reverse this decision as soon as they found out. However, Kathyln’s parents and the King and Queen of Greysunders both supported her decision. Varay agrees that Arthur can talk to his parents again.

Assuring his parents that he would be back soon, Arthur tried again. He also wants to spend more time with his sister, with whom he is in regular contact. Reynolds tells Arthur at the end of chapter 141 of TBATE that no matter what others think, they will always be by his side.

The Beginning After The End Chapter 142 Release Date

The Beginning After The End Chapter 142 Release Date set on Sunday, 22 April, 2022 in stores as reported. Here’s the time schedule that the new chapter of The Beginning After The End will follow.

Pacific Time: 10:00 AM PST (April 22nd)

Central Time: 12:00 AM CST (April 22nd)

Eastern Time: 1:00 PM EST (April 22nd)

British Time: 6:00 PM BST (April 22nd)

Europian Time: 7:00 PM CEST (April 22nd)

Indian Time: 10:30 PM IST (April 22nd)

The Beginning After The End Chapter 142 Spoilers:

Currently, We do not have any spoilers or leaks regarding the beginning after the end of chapter 142 as spoilers get leaked 2-3 days prior to the release date, We will update this section as soon as we get any.

Where to Read The Beginning After The End Chapter 142?

For the record, the previous English translation of The End After The Beginning was released recently and maybe read on Tapas.io’s official website as well as ManhwaBookShelf.com, they update chapters on a regular basis. So, when will the following chapter be published?

