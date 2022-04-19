The Beginning After The End Chapter 141 Release Date & Spoilers: Unrivaled Strength, Wealth, and Prestige

The Beginning After The End Chapter 141 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. ‘The Beginning After The End’ is yet another extremely famous and unmissably Tapas Original seasonal comic. It is based on a novel of the same name. Finely written by Turtle Me, the same is illustrated by Fuyuki23. Currently speaking, its manga is available in English, Korean, Japanese, Thai, Chinese Mandarin as well as in French. This article has been drafted in order to grasp more and more information on the release date and time along with its much-anticipated spoilers of the upcoming chapter of the manga. Tell us how excited you are on learning this latest and amazing piece of news!

The Beginning After The End Chapter 140 Highlights:

Also Read: Aharen-San Episode 4: Release Date

The previous chapter started off with Lucas lying on the floor in a terrible shape. People of the town, all including Xyrus Academy staff, students, and everyone is happy in regards of Arthur’s return. Lucas recollected the memories of his brother in extreme pain, and suddenly a blast occured behind Arthur.

The Beginning After The End Chapter 141 Release Date And Time:

Also Read: Date A Live Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date

It has been officially announced and confirmed by our sources that the next chapter of ‘The beginning after the end’ will be released on Friday, April 15, 2022. For every time zone, there is a different scheduled release time. Given below is the time schedule that chapter 141 will follow:

Pacific Standard Time: 10:00 AM

Central Standard Time: 12:00 AM

Eastern Standard Time: 1:00 PM

The Beginning After The End Chapter 141 Spoilers:

Also Read: Shaman King Season 5 Episode 52 Release Date

Alert! Here are the spoilers of chapter 141. King Grey will not only have an unrivaled strength, and wealth but also prestige in a world that is governed only by the means of martial ability. However, we shall see that solitude lingers closely behind those with great power.

Read The Beginning After The End Chapter 141 Online:

Also Read: Eleceed Chapter 190 Release Date

For the record, the previous English translation of The End After The Beginning was released recently and maybe read on Tapas.io’s official website as well as ManhwaBookShelf.com, they update chapters on a regular basis. So, when will the following chapter be published?

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, etc.