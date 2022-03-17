Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Chapter 94 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And More

Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Chapter 94 is all set to be released on the following date, Read the full article to know the release date, spoilers, raw scans, were to read, and lastly the preview of the previous chapter.

Previously On Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Chapter 93

Before reading the upcoming chapter, let’s see what happened in the previous chapter.

The last chapter started with Hinata and Louis’s cold war. Louis noticed how Hinata did not accept Louis’s orders not to go out of the house. This made Louis anxious and decided to sent his people after Hinata. Louis was extremely worried about Hinata as she might have lost her life. On the other side, Rimuru has become more powerful. She has become so powerful that can understand and feel the powers and moves of her competitor.

Another action scene was held between Lennart, and Giard, Shion. The actual action scene started when Lennart directly accused the other two of making an unnecessary drama and blaming the common cultures for their messed up life. Just after this, their fight started. Does the question arise that who will win? But during the fight, Giard faces problems as Rimuru is helping Hinata with her superpowers. After fighting for a long time, Rimuru declares a break to the fight and announces about the other half of the fight. She says the other half will declare the winner of the fight.

Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Chapter 94 Release Date

Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken chapter 94 will be released on March 28, 2022. The release date will be the same everywhere but the release timings will be different depending on the various time zones. But to date, there has been no news of rescheduling the release date of the upcoming episode. Hence we can expect that chapter 94 will be released on the desired date only.

Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Chapter 94 Spoilers

The spoilers for chapter 94 of the series Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken have not yet been released. As we know that the regular rule clarifies that all the spoilers get released two days prior to its original release. Hence right now you have to wait until the spoilers get released.

Where To Read The Manga Series Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken?

We highly recommend you to read this series from any legal website. We have never encouraged anyone to read via fake or illegal websites. Hence we would suggest you to read Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken only on Kodansha.

