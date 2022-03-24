Tensai Ouji no Akaji Kokka Saisei Jutsu Episode 12 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

Tensai Ouji no Akaji Kokka Saisei Jutsu Episode 12 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to knwo more. The previous episode showed Zeno in conversation with her minister about the matter of trading. Zeno had different opinions on the subject and thus he decided to talk to Wein himself. Wein entered the room while he was thinking this. He asked him to come straight to the matter.

So, he presented his wish to stop the flow of imperial-made goods that are being exported to the west from Natra. Wein made Srigis angry by calling him a mere follower of the faith, not a Holy Elite. This is when that Sir Sirigis couldn’t take it and left the room.

Wein warned Zeno about Sir Sirigis since he is not going to stay low and will surely come up with something big. Later, Wein went to the capital of Soljest with Ninym and found it super cute. King Gruyere asked him to have a man-to-man conversation and took him to the royal hall. Wein met Tolchelia who is the daughter of the king. Wein thinks of making an alliance with Natra where Tolcheila can be proved helpful.

He was offered food there which he kept on refusing as he was very much focused on the alliance. However, in the end, he ate a lot and regretted it the night.

Tensai Ouji no Akaji Kokka Saisei Jutsu Episode 12 Release Date:

The episode 12 of Tensai Ouji no Akaji Kokka Saisei Jutsu will be released on March 29, 2022. For the international audience, the episode will be available on the following date and times:

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM PT

Central Time: 10:00 AM CT

Eastern Time: 11:00 AM EST

British Time: 4:00 PM BST

Tensai Ouji no Akaji Kokka Saisei Jutsu Episode 12 Spoilers:

There are no spoilers available at the moment. All the raw scans and spoilers are released just 2-3 days prior to the official release. Therefore, we can expect the raw scans to release soon. Stay connected to the page to get the latest update on “Tensai Ouji no Akaji Kokka Saisei Jutsu.”

Where To Watch Tensai Ouji no Akaji Kokka Saisei Jutsu Episode 12?

We do not recommend you to watch any show from fake platforms. You can watch the show on Funimation.

