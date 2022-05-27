Swordmaster’s Youngest Son Chapter 22 Release Date, Raw Scans, Countdown And Read Online

Swordmaster’s Youngest Son Chapter 22 is all set to be released on 27th May 2022. Scroll down to know more about Swordmaster’s Youngest Son Chapter 22 release date, Spoilers Preview, Where I can read Swordmaster’s Youngest Son Chapter 22, And what will happen next?

Swordmaster’s Youngest Son is a manhwa that is gathering a large fanbase, even though it is relatively new. Authored by Emperor’s Penguin, it has an intriguing plot and a beautiful, detailed art style. It is available in Korean, Chinese, Japanese and English.

The plot revolves around Jin Runcandel, who is the youngest son of the Great Swordmaster. After he gets himself kicked out of their clan, he almost dies. However, he is given a second chance at life by God Himself. He decides to use his newly gained powers for himself. Whether Jin can achieve his greatest potential or not forms the crux of the story. To know Jin’s progress towards becoming the best, stay updated with the manhwa chapters.

Previously in Swordmaster’s Youngest Son Chapter 21:

Jin points out that the opponent had used some sort of hazing against the Cadets, making it very difficult to win. Jin is at the risk of being beheaded, yet, he fearlessly speaks his mind about how he did the right thing by pointing it out and how he wants to uphold the Runcandel honor. His opponent finds it foolish, but he likes Jin’s attitude anyway. He is proud of Jin and declares that he deserves to live within the Runcandels. He reminds the Cadets not to lose their identity and then dismisses them. Jin gets home and tells Gilly that his older sisters were in cahoots with the Tona twins. The Runcandel sons are subject to different, special kinds of training. How they perform at the training will probably span the next chapter.

Swordmaster’s Youngest Son Chapter 22 Release Date and Time:

Chapters are released weekly, on Fridays. Chapter 22 is scheduled to release on 27th May 2022. The release timings are as follows-

Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM on Friday

Central Daylight Time: 11 AM on Friday

Eastern Daylight Time: 12:00 Noon on Friday

British Summer Time: 5 PM on Friday

Swordmaster’s Youngest Son Chapter 22 Spoilers:

So far, no spoilers are out but one can find them in online communities like Reddit and 4chan.

Where To Read Swordmaster’s Youngest Son?

The manhwa can be read online on the Webtoon website and Manhwa Bookshelf. It can also be read on the official Naver website. Since it is an online manhwa, no physical copies have been published. We only recommend the use of official platforms for reading the series.

