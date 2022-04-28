Summertime Rendering Episode 3 Release Date & Spoilers: THE MYSTERY OF USHIO’S DEATH

Summertime Rendering Episode 3 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Summer Time Rendering is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yasuki Tanaka, which was released in over 13 episodes from October 2017 to February 2021. Fans don’t have to wait long to find out if the manga will get an anime adaptation, as the original announcement was made in the 139th and final issue of the manga.
Summertime Rendering Synopsis
After the death of his parents, Shinpei Ajiro lived with the Kofune sisters, Mio and Ushio, but he moved to live alone in Tokyo. But after Ushio drowned trying to save young Shiori Kobayakawa, he returned home to mourn his passing. However, the bruises around Ushio’s neck make his cause of death questionable. Taking a step back, Shinpei believed that there must be another explanation. Dangerous entities roam among the islanders, and the spirit of the deceased Ushio asks him to “save Mio” as his last request. Something is definitely going on, and Ushio’s death is only one piece of the puzzle.
With the help of Mio and several others, Shinpei struggles to create a future in which he, his friends, and his family can survive. But the more he investigates, the more unlikely a future becomes. This darkness spills over on his home island. How much suffering will he have to endure before finding the right path to save everything?
Summertime Rendering Episode 2 Highlights:
From the second episode of the anime, we know that Summertime Rendering contains many mysteries that need an explanation that we can only solve by continuing the anime. Episode 2 starts out almost like Episode 1, however, this time Shinpei experiences similar events, making him feel like he’s in a Deja Vu state. This confused him a lot because he remembers going through the same event. After a while, he tells himself that this can’t be the case with Deja Vu because it seems so far-fetched and concludes that he is indeed reliving the day.
Interestingly, this time he witnesses a murder as well as how these shadows are cloned but captured and killed again. This time, he goes back to when he first stepped foot on the island and tries to change the events so that they play out correctly. Meanwhile, we see Hizuru Minamikata reporting the date, time and events so far to someone on the phone while hanging upside down from a tree. On the other hand, Shinpei sets up a camera where he was last killed and keeps an eye on Mio. When his shadow clone is filmed, he does it to the real Mio and tells her about it. They then concluded that Ushio was probably killed by a shadow.
Summertime Rendering Episode 3 Release Date And Spoiler
The next episode of Summertime Rendering, Episode 3 will be titled “Washing Ashore” and will release on Friday, April 29, 2022. The episode will take us deeper into the mystery surrounding by the death of Ushio. Other episodes of Summertime Rendering will be released every Friday.
Summertime Rendering Episode 3 Countdown:
Where Can I Watch Summertime Render Episode 3?
Anyone can watch Summertime Render Episode 3 online on Disneyplus with original Japanese dub with English subtitles.
