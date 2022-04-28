Summertime Rendering Episode 3 Release Date & Spoilers: THE MYSTERY OF USHIO’S DEATH

Summertime Rendering Episode 3 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Summer Time Rendering is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yasuki Tanaka, which was released in over 13 episodes from October 2017 to February 2021. Fans don’t have to wait long to find out if the manga will get an anime adaptation, as the original announcement was made in the 139th and final issue of the manga.

Summertime Rendering Synopsis

After the death of his parents, Shinpei Ajiro lived with the Kofune sisters, Mio and Ushio, but he moved to live alone in Tokyo. But after Ushio drowned trying to save young Shiori Kobayakawa, he returned home to mourn his passing. However, the bruises around Ushio’s neck make his cause of death questionable. Taking a step back, Shinpei believed that there must be another explanation. Dangerous entities roam among the islanders, and the spirit of the deceased Ushio asks him to “save Mio” as his last request. Something is definitely going on, and Ushio’s death is only one piece of the puzzle.

With the help of Mio and several others, Shinpei struggles to create a future in which he, his friends, and his family can survive. But the more he investigates, the more unlikely a future becomes. This darkness spills over on his home island. How much suffering will he have to endure before finding the right path to save everything?

Where Can I Watch Summertime Render Episode 3?

Anyone can watch Summertime Render Episode 3 online on Disneyplus with original Japanese dub with English subtitles.

