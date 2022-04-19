Summer Time Render Episode 2: Release Date, Spoilers And Everything You Need to Know!

‘Summer Time Rendering’ is a supernatural Japanese manga series. It is written and illustrated by Yasuki Tanaka. An anime television series adaptation of the same debuted on April 15, 2022.

It was finely executed by OLM. One may not know that a live-action adaptation and a real escape game have also been announced. However, in this article, our attention will be focused on its much-anticipated episode 2. Tell us how excited you are about learning about this great piece of news!

Summer Time Render Episode 2 Release Date and Time:

Excitement will rush when you get to know that ‘Summer Time render’ episode 2 is slated to release on April 21, 2022. The show is available to be streamed on the famous streaming platform, Crunchyroll.

Summer Time Render Episode 2 Spoilers:

So far, we only know that the title of the next episode is ‘Shadow’. According to some reports, the second episode will build upon the first episode. It shall feature Shinpei Ajiro in more depth. We might also see him struggling in order to find relevant answers to some arising mysteries.

Summer Time Render Episode 1 Recap:

As the first episode of ‘Summer Time Render’ was just the introductory one, we get to know about our major protagonist and how he faced a very tragic time after witnessing his parents’ death. Shinpei had a dream of his childhood friend named Ushio telling him to protect her sister Mio.

As he awakens on the ferry, he falls into a woman’s breasts by accident. Shinpei was seen traveling home to Hitogashima Island for Ushio’s funeral. Sou, another friend, revealed that the deceased drowned saving a young girl, Shiori. Titled ‘Goodbye Summer Days’, the pilot episode came out on April 14, 2022.

