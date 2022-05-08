Spy x Family Episode 6 Release Date And Time, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 85 will be released on May 14, 2022, at 11:00 P.M in Japan. Everyone is already anticipating the next episode of Spy x Family, which aired last night. In this post, we’ll discuss all you need to know about Spy x Family Episode 6, including the date of release, countdown, and more. Tatsuya Endo’s SPY×FAMILY is a manga series about a family of spies.

The plot follows a spy who must “raise a family” to complete a mission, oblivious that the girl he adopts as his daughter and the lady he agrees to be in a phony marriage with are mind readers and an assassin, respectively.

Since March 2019, it has been serialized biweekly on Shueisha’s Shōnen Jump+ mobile and online app, with volumes published in nine tankōbon volumes as of April 2022.

Spy x Family Episode 6 Release Date

The sixth episode of Spy x Family is scheduled to air on April 14, 2022, at 11:00 PM JST in Japan.

Many new and classic anime events will occur this winter, so we’ve made a release schedule for the series to keep track of all the new episodes. So you can stay up to date on when the next episode is scheduled to air.

Release Time

As for the worldwide audience, the newest episode will be accessible at this time in these time zones:

Pacific Time: 7 AM PDT

Central Time: 9 AM CDT

Eastern Time: 10 AM EST

British Time: 3 PM BST

Indian Time: 7:30 PM IST

Spy x Family Episode 6 Countdown:

Countdown

Spy x Family Episode 6 Spoilers:

The release of Spy x Family Episode 6 is anticipated to happen soon, as previously said. Since the conclusion of the previous episodes, fans of the series had been waiting for Spy x Family Episode 6 to be published.

The last episode of Spy x Family has left fans on the edge of their seats, wondering what will happen in future installments. This could be why so many people are looking for the Spy x Family Episode 6 release date.

Watch Spy x Family Episode 6 Online – Streaming Details

From 8:30 a.m., Crunchyroll will be streaming Spy X Family Episode 3. The streaming service also allows you to see the dub version. Aside from that, you may watch new episodes of time on the Muse Asia YouTube channel.

Spy x Family Characters: Loid Forger : he is the protagonist of the SPY x FAMILY series. He is an undercover spy who acts under the codename "Twilight".

Anya Forger : She is the deuteragonist that the second main character in the SPY x FAMILY series. Formerly known as Test Subject “007”. She knows telepathy, these abilities were created in an experiment conducted by an unknown organization.

Yor Forger: She plays the role of the wife of the main protagonist in the SPY x FAMILY series. She leads a secret life as a Garden assassin with the code name “Thorn Princess” but for the world, she works as an ordinary clerk at Berlint City Hall.

