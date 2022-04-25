Spy x Family Episode 4 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

Spy x Family Episode 4 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Spy x Family has made its debut in the anime world and is all set to release its second episode on the following date, Scroll down to know more.

Spy X Family is a new Japanese anime series produced by Kazuhiro Furuhashi and premiered on 9th April 2022, in Japan. The plot revolves around a family which seems to look and live like a normal family but the inside secrete is that this is a family of spies, assassins, and a telepathic daughter.

Spy x Family Episode 3 Highlights

Also Read: The Great Mage Returns After 4000 Years Chapter 125 Release Date

While things look bleak on the interview front, Forgers decides to hang out with his family in Spy x Family Episode 3. Twilight takes Yor and Anya to cultural venues like theaters and museums, hoping that they will have something to say when they come in. Eden Academy.

The duo continued their antics – with Anya pointing to the “madmen” of a statue and Yor admiring the knives on their table. By the time their day ended, Twilight began to rotate. It’s clear that he doesn’t like being dependent on others, especially when it comes to his work. Noticing her tension, Yor gave the three of them a breath of fresh air.

They go to a park, where they see a man stealing an old woman’s purse. Surprisingly, it was this event that allowed the episode to end in a more positive direction. When Yor saw a purse thief robbing an old woman, his murderous instincts flared up at once. She tries to catch the criminal, then comforts the old woman. While she assists, Anya and Loid track down the guy and retrieves the wallet. All in all, this moment from Spy x Family Episode 3 shows how well the three characters work together.

Pairing Yor and Loid’s instincts with Anya’s telepathy would certainly help – especially if they knew each other’s secrets. And when the elderly woman commented that they were a “nice family,” Twilight realized that it wasn’t just their skills that made them a decent couple. They seem like a family, which gives her hope ahead of the interview.

Spy x Family Episode 4 Release Date and Time

Also Read: Demon Girl Next Door Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

The eager wait for the release of the fourth episode will be released on 30 Apr 2022. The worldwide release timing has been mentioned below: