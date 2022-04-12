Spy x Family Episode 2 Release Date & Spoilers: Twilight’s Mission Approaches

Spy x Family Episode 2 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Spy x Family has made its debut in the anime world and is all set to release its second episode on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Spy X Family is a new Japanese anime series produced by Kazuhiro Furuhashi and premiered on 9th April 2022, in Japan. The plot revolves around a family which seems to look and live like a normal family but the inside secrete is that this is a family of spies, assassins, and a telepathic daughter.

Spy x Family Episode 1 Highlights:

Episode 1 of Spy x Family anime sets up the dynamic that drives the story forward by introducing two of the anime’s three leads. In this anime, we can know that Loid Forger with the code name Twilight is known as the master spy and is on a mission to uncover and gather intel on a political figure called Donovan Desmond. For carrying out this task he had to disguise himself. As Donovan only attends events at his son’s elite school so for the purpose of getting close to him he will require to enroll a child at the same institution. This leads to a family where his wife is an assassin while his adopted daughter has magical abilities, which Twilight is totally unaware of.

Spy x Family Episode 2 Release Date and Time

The eager wait for the release of the second episode will come to an end on April 16 2022, YAA!! Just 4 More days to go and a brand new episode that will reveal some secrets and lead to a new mysterious adventure. The worldwide release timing have been mentioned below:



PST: 8:30 a.m.

CST: 10:30 a.m.

EST: 11:30 a.m.

GMT: 3:30 p.m.

CEST: 5:30 p.m.

The title for the second episode will be "Secure a Wife". From the title itself, fans can guess that in this episode twilight is going to find a wife for his mission. In the last episode, we have seen how Twilight reduced Anya from the attacks. As Anya got admitted to the magical university, its time for the next step. In the upcoming episode, viewers will get to see how Twilight meets and secure his wife. Of course, the fact that she is an assassin might not be relieved soon. Where can you watch Spy x Family Episode 2? Spy X Family is streaming on Crunchyroll with subtitles like all the other famous animes. And if you have a Netflix subscription you can enjoy the anime there too. Spy x Family Characters: Loid Forger : he is the main protagonist of the SPY x FAMILY series. He is an undercover spy who acts under the codename "Twilight".

Anya Forger : She is the deuteragonist that the second main character in the SPY x FAMILY series. Formerly known as Test Subject “007”. She is a telepath whose abilities were created in an experiment conducted by an unknown organization.

Yor Forger: She plays the role of the wife of the main protagonist in the SPY x FAMILY series. She leads a secret life as a Garden assassin with the code name “Thorn Princess” but for the world, she works as an ordinary clerk at Berlint City Hall.

