Spy X Family Chapter 63 Release Date And Time, Raw Scans, Recap, Cast & News Updates

In the newest release, we go back in time, to learn about the secret of the world war going on in this world in Spy x Family Chapter 63. The plot revolves around a family which seems to look and live like a normal family but the inside secrete is that this is a family of spies, assassins, and a telepathic daughter.

Spy X Family Chapter 63 Release Date & Release Time

Spy X Family Chapter 63 will be released on 15st May 2022, at 12:00 am JST.

The premiere outside Japan at or around the following times around the world:

Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM

Central Daylight Time: 11 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 12 PM

British Summer Time: 5 PM

Australian Central Time: 12:30 am

Spy X Family Chapter 63 Spoilers

As of this writing, there hasn’t been a raw scan or spoiler for chapter 63. Such raw scans generally appear 2-3 days before the official release and because it is a digital exclusive series, nothing can possibly be leaked.

The first information regarding the episode’s secrets will be released once the raw scans are completed and translated. We will, nevertheless, keep an eye for any sort of spoiler or panel that may appear online, and we will update it back to you.

Where to Read Spy x Family Chapter 63

One can read Spy x Family Chapter 63 on the official on Viz and Mangaplus. Media site. Spy X Family is a bi-weekly series published on Shueisha’s ShonenJump+ online manga website where a new chapter is released every other week on Sundays. Spy x Family Chapter 63 will be released on 21 April 2022, as the manga releases new chapter every 2 weeks.

Spy x Family Characters: Also Read: Kengan Omega Chapter 159 Release Date Loid Forger : he is the protagonist of the SPY x FAMILY series. He is an undercover spy who acts under the codename “Twilight”.

Anya Forger : She is the deuteragonist that the second main character in the SPY x FAMILY series. Formerly known as Test Subject “007”. She knows telepathy, these abilities were created in an experiment conducted by an unknown organization.

Yor Forger: She plays the role of the wife of the main protagonist in the SPY x FAMILY series. She leads a secret life as a Garden assassin with the code name “Thorn Princess” but for the world, she works as an ordinary clerk at Berlint City Hall.

