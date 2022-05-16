Spy X Family Chapter 63 Release Date And Time, Raw Scans, Spoilers, Countdown, Read Online

Spy X Family Chapter 63 is all set to be released on 29th May 2022. Scroll down to know more about Spy X Family Chapter 63 release date, Spoilers Preview, Where I can read Spy X Family Chapter 63, And what will happen next?

Who doesn’t like a manga series which has a beautiful combination of action and familial drama? Well, we bring to you one such spy comedy which gives you the pleasure of both. ‘Spy × Family’ is a Japanese manga series. It is amazingly authored and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo.

The main plot of this series revolves around a spy who is forced to develop a family of his own in order to execute a mission. He does so, without realizing the dangers surrounding him. The girl he accepts as his daughter is actually a telepath while the woman who agrees to become his wife is a trained murderer. As per counting and several reports, the series has an amount of 18 circulated copies to date.

Previously In Spy X Family Chapter 62:

In the previous chapter of ‘Spy X Family’, Anya and Loid finally reached the location of the resort. There, the former wanted to get a day off so that she could delight in a day after the tiring occurrence on the ship.

Spy X Family Chapter 63 Release Date And Time:

The release date for Spy X Family Chapter 63 is on May 29, 2022. Every Sunday of the week, a new chapter is premiered on the ShonenJump+ online manga website. As far as the release time of the chapter is concerned, each time zone will have a different release time depending on its geographical location. Find the release time of your location as you scroll down this article.

Pacific Standard Time: 9 AM

Eastern Standard Time: 12 PM

Central Standard Time: 11 AM

Spy X Family Chapter 63 Countdown:

Spy X Family Chapter 63 Spoilers, Leaks, And Raw Scans:

Where to Read Spy x Family Chapter 63

One can read Spy x Family Chapter 63 on the official on Viz Spy X Family is a bi-weekly series published on Shueisha’s ShonenJump+ online manga website where a new chapter is released every other week on Sundays. Spy x Family Chapter 63 will be released on 21 April 2022, as the manga releases a new chapter every 2 weeks.

Spy x Family Characters: Also Read: The Rising of Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date Loid Forger : he is the protagonist of the SPY x FAMILY series. He is an undercover spy who acts under the codename “Twilight”.

Anya Forger : She is the deuteragonist that the second main character in the SPY x FAMILY series. Formerly known as Test Subject “007”. She knows telepathy, these abilities were created in an experiment conducted by an unknown organization.

Yor Forger: She plays the role of the wife of the main protagonist in the SPY x FAMILY series. She leads a secret life as a Garden assassin with the code name “Thorn Princess” but for the world, she works as an ordinary clerk at Berlint City Hall.

