Sono Bisqui Doll Wa Koi Wo Suru Episode 12 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Read Online

Sono Bisqui Doll Wa Koi Wo Suru Episode 12 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Sono Bisqui Doll Was Koi Wo Suru is also known as My Dress-Up Darling. The Episode 11 of the show was titled “Together at a Love Hotel.” It is considered one of the most erotic Episodes of the Season. Marin wishes to perform the Succubus character Liz-Kyun. He chose the love hotel for the photoshoot session.

On the other hand, Gojo never went to any Love Hotel in his entire life. As they entered the room, the situation got really awkward as they witnessed the self-pleasuring toys. The most intense scene of the show appeared when Marin finally wears the Liz-Kyun outfit and Gojo asks her to get on him for the best shot. He was completely lost in the photoshoot and forgot the situation they were in. As the photo shoot was done, they heard sounds from the room next to them which made the situation even more awkward. In the end, even Marin was left speechless.

Sono Bisqui Doll Wa Koi Wo Suru Episode 12 Release Date:

Sono Bisqui Doll Wa Koi Wo Suru Episode 12 will be released on March 26, 2022. For the international audience, the episode will be available on the following date and times:

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM PT

Central Time: 10:00 AM CT

Eastern Time: 11:00 AM EST

British Time: 4:00 PM BST

Sono Bisqui Doll Wa Koi Wo Suru Episode 12 Countdown:

Sono Bisqui Doll Wa Koi Wo Suru Episode 12 Spoilers:

There are no spoilers available at the moment. All the raw scans and spoilers are released just 2-3 days prior to the official release. Therefore, we can expect the raw scans to release soon. Stay connected to the page to get the latest update on “Sono Bisqui Doll Was Koi Wo Suru.”

Where To Watch Sono Bisqui Doll Wa Koi Wo Suru Episode 12?

We do not recommend you to watch any show from fake platforms. You can watch the show on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Sono Bisqui Doll Wa Koi Wo Suru Episode 12 Cast:

Wakana Gojo

Marin Kitagawa

Sajuna Inui

Shinju Inu

