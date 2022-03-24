Slow Loop Episode 12 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online – CR News

Slow Loop Episode 12 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to now more. The episode started with the childhood memories of Hiyori which were soon changed with a car scene. Hiyori’s journey gets interrupted by her motion sickness due to the twisted roads. Soon they reached their final destination and Koharu offered help to Hiyori so that she can feel better.

Hiyori asked Koharu if she is not affected by the roads they took to which she replies that she was playing games on mobile.

Yoshinaga, who was sitting in the front seat came to help Hiyori. She asked her to come out and relax at the scenic view of the sea. All of them got excited about seeing someone fishing.

On driving down the slope, they saw that everyone was buying tickets for fishing. The adults enjoyed their time by having a beer and sharing memories while the kids were permitted to play. Later we witnessed Koharu bragging about herself as the “pro flying fishing woman” but soon messed up the fishing line. Koi tried to assist her in how constructing a perfect fishing line. In the end, we saw Aiko and Koi having a cute conversation as the little girl Aiko tells her how she feels uneasy whenever she sees her best friend Futaba getting along with someone else.

Slow Loop Episode 12 Release Date:

Episode 12 of Slow Loop will be released on March 25, 2022. For the international audience, the episode will be available on the following date and times:

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM PT

Central Time: 10:00 AM CT

Eastern Time: 11:00 AM EST

British Time: 4:00 PM BST

Slow Loop Episode 12 Countdown:

Slow Loop Episode 12 Spoilers:

In the upcoming episode, we can get to see Koharu being impressed by Hiyori on knowing that she has many different kinds of flies. Hiyori informs her that all her flies are insects to which Koharu teases her. She says that Hiyori must have known about them a lot especially when she hated her.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the new episode to release and so are we. Stay connected to the page to get the latest updates about “Slow Loop.”

Where To Watch Slow Loop Episode 12?

We do not recommend you to watch any show from fake platforms. You can watch the show on Funimation.

