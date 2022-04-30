Skeleton Knight in Another World Episode 5 Release Date, Spoilers And Watch Online

Skeleton Knight in Another World Episode 5 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Ever heard about ‘Skeleton Knight in Another World’? Yes, you guessed it right, it is one of the famous anime directed by Katsumi Ono. Debuted on April 7, 2022, this amazing series just released its episode 4. This suggests that the next episode will arrive soon for its fans to watch! So hold tight for we all know that this episode will be an epic one.

Skeleton Knight in Another World Episode 4 Highlights:

The last episode of ‘Skeleton Knight in Another World’ was titled ‘Infiltrating the Slave Market! In Search of the World’s Evil’. It was released on 28 April, 2022. One day, gamer constantly played video games until he fell asleep. The twist comes when he woke up, only to find himself in the game world – but as a skeleton! Ready with numerous powerful weapons and armour of his avatar, he was stuck in his frightening skeletal appearance. Given up all hopes of returning to the land of living, Arc tried to find a place for himself in this new, fantastical land where he was thrown on.

Skeleton Knight In Another World Episode 5 Release Date And Time:

‘Skeleton Knight in Another World’ Episode 5 is going to release on May 5, 2022 at around 11:30 PM in Japan. The show is also available to stream on Crunchyroll. While the above-mentioned time is only for the Japanese region, the international audience can watch this episode by or on the following date and time in these time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 AM

Central Standard Time: 8:00 AM

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 AM

Skeleton Knight In Another World Episode 5 Countdown:

Countdown

Skeleton Knight in Another World Episode 5 Spoilers:

From what various reports determine, this anime will have as much as 12 episodes in totality. The fifth episode is titled ‘The Secret that is Revealed and the Bond that is Spun’.

Where To Watch Skeleton Knight in Another World

One can watch the whole series as well as the newly released episodes officially on the streaming platform, Crunchyroll.

