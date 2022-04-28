Skeleton Knight In Another World Episode 4 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

Skeleton Knight In Another World Episode 4 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Skeleton Knight is a light novel series by Ennki Hakari that was published in 2014. Eight years later, it got its anime adaptation in April 2022 under Studio Kai. The story revolves around a gamer who suddenly wakes up in the virtual realm of his game.

What’s more, he realizes that he looks like a skeleton, owing to the strange character design he chose when he was playing the game. In unfamiliar territory, the gamer decides that it would be best to hide his appearance and search for inhabitants. He spies a band of bandits attacking a group at a distance.

The bandits attack two women, and the skeleton, scared of what would happen to them, kills them and saves the women. One of them turns out to be Lauren, a noblewoman, and Rita Farren, her maid. He introduces himself as Arc and escorts them to Rubierute.

He refuses to meet Lauren’s father to avoid unnecessary complications that may arise because his face is literally a skull, but Lauren gives him a copper passport that grants free passage into any city in the territory. The rest of the story is about his multiple adventures in the newfound realm. The anime has released 3 episodes so far and the fourth one will be released very soon. Read on to find out more about the latest episode.

Previously on Skeleton Knight In Another World Episode 3

A conspiracy about Rubierute is brewing. This was mentioned in episode 1 by Princess Lauren Laraiya Du Luvierte. The princesses getting attacked and the Basilisks being unleashed were all discovered to be part of the conspiracy. Arc crosses paths with some Basilisks and being the main character of the game, he is able to slay them with ease.

He however notices some suspicious bracelets around their feet. Arc meets some elf children, who trust him easily. This is strange because elf children rarely trust anyone. The Elven Warrior girl that Arc meets also reveals her name, which happens to be Ariane Glenys Maple.

Skeleton Knight In Another World Episode 4 Release Date

The episode is scheduled to release on 28th April 2022. The release timings are as follows-

Japanese Standard Time- 23:30

Pacific Time (US)- 7:30

Eastern Time- 10:30

Indian Standard Time- 20:00

Skeleton Knight in Another World Episode 4 Spoilers

The fourth episode is titled “The Secret that is Revealed and the Bond that is Spun”.

Where To Watch Skeleton Knight in Another World

One can watch the whole series as well as the newly released episodes officially on the streaming platform, Crunchyroll.

