Skeleton Knight in Another World Episode 3: Release Date and Watch Online

‘Skeleton Knight in Another World’ is a Japanese light Manga series written by Ennki Hakari and illustrated by KeG finally what everyone had been waiting for arrived with a bang. It’s an anime television series adaptation by Studio Kai and Hornets. Skeleton Knight in Another World first episode premiered on April 7, 2022, it is directed by Katsumi Ono. This article will make our readers understand the details of the upcoming episode of the same! Stay tuned.

Skeleton Knight in Another World Episode 3 Release Date and Time:

The release date for episode 3 of ‘Skeleton Knight in another world’ is on April 21, 2022, at around 12:30 AM according to Japanese Standard Time.

One can watch the whole series as well as the newly released episodes officially on the streaming platform, Crunchyroll.

Skeleton Knight in Another World Episode 3 Spoilers:

Beware! This section of the article contains spoilers for the third episode. If you do not wish to read it right now, you can directly jump to the recaps of episode 2 which are given below.

The latest episode of the anime is titled “An Austere Elf Dances for her Comrades”. By the time we reach its conclusion, we are expected to see how the royal army will be trying to kill the huge lizard while wondering about the one who managed to kill it alone.

Skeleton Knight in Another World Episode 2 Recaps:

‘Skeleton Knight in Another World’ episode 2 was released on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Titled ‘A First Job, a Girl’s Wish, and an Approaching Shadow’, this episode showed the mother of the two girls going out in the morning.

In the morning, the skeleton knight visited those girls and asked for their mother, who was not available at that time. He informed Helina that he accepted the job of picking the herbs her mother told him about.

