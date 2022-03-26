Shuumatsu no Harem Episode 12: Release Date, Spoilers, Where To Watch?

The Anime/Manga famous series Shuumatsu No Harem Episode 12 will be released soon. Read the full article to know the release date, release time, spoilers, raw scans, where to watch, and lastly the recap of the previous episode of the anime series “Shuumatsu No Harem”.

Shuumatsu no Harem Episode 12 Release Date

The release date for Shuumatsu No Harm Episode 12 has not yet been revealed. Since the first part that is “World’s End Harem Season 1” has just been released, there is no chance for Shuumatsu No Harm to get released right now.

We can approximately say that Shuumatsu No Harm episode 12 can get released maybe after a year or so.

Shuumatsu no Harem Episode 12 Spoilers

The usual rule says that all the spoilers for an episode or chapter get released one day before the original date. But here since we don’t even know about the release date only, talking about spoilers is really difficult or rather impossible right now.

Also Read: Kaiju No 8 Chapters 59 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Read Online

Previously In World’s End Harem Season 1

But before watching the upcoming episode, let’s see what happened in the previous episode. The previous episode began with the scene which included Reito Mizuhara and Doi Shouta meeting face to face after a long time.

After Reito Mizuhara returned from the hospital, he was found very different. His personality, his behavior, his habits, everything was changed. On the other hand. Kuroda feels blessed to meet his younger sister after a long time.

In the next moment, we saw Reito appointing Suou to shift his investigation from UW to MK virus. But Suou denies accepting the orders and replies that he can not leave UW in the middle.

Just in the next moment, the high officials order Suou to continue the UW mission and come to pick him up right at that moment. But hopefully, Katagiri and Kuroda reach that scene to help Suou escape from the hands of the high officials.

Also Read: Arifureta Season 2 Episode 12 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online