Shuimatsu No Harem Episode 12 Spoilers, Release Date, Countdown And Watch Online

Shuimatsu No Harem Episode 12 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. World’s End Harem, also known as Shūmatsu no Hāremu, is a Japanese manga series. It is written by LINK and illustrated by Kotaro Shōno. An anime television series adaptation by Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ premiered its first episode in October 2021.

Unfortunately, it had to stop due to certain reasons but however, the good news is that it resumed from January to March 2022. Come, let us check the release date and spoilers for episode 12 of the series.

Shuimatsu No Harem Episode 11 Highlights:

Episode 11 started off with Reito Mizuhara meeting Doi Shouta for the very first time. His appearance seemed to have drastically changed after the treatment, and he is no longer the young boy whom everyone used to have pity on. They shook hands and shared every bit of information they were aware of related to Chloe, UW, and Izanami. In the meantime, Kuroda is overwhelmed with happiness to see her little sister after so many years. She had absolutely no idea that Chifuyu was also an important part of UW’s set up to groom Doi.

Shuimatsu No Harem Episode 12 Release Date And Time:

World’s End Harem Season 1 has already ended last week in March. It must be noted that Episode 12 will be part of Season 2. Also, the exact release date for Season 2 has not been revealed yet. You will surely have to wait for a long time until an official announcement is made. Shumatsu no Harem Season 1 is currently streaming on famous platforms such as Funimation and Crunchyroll.

Shuimatsu No Harem Episode 12 Spoilers:

Now that episode 12 of ‘World’s End Harem’ will be a part of its second installment, we are expected to see Reito and Erisa working together on the cure of the MK virus. Not only that but they will also try their best to expose the sins of UW to the world as well as bring down the evil organization. We will also get to know about the three main leaders of UW who have been pulling the strings from the dark.

Watch Shuimatsu No Harem Episode 12 Online:

We do not recommend you to watch any anime on any fake platform or website, Shumatsu no Harem Season 1 is currently streaming on famous platforms such as Funimation and Crunchyroll.

