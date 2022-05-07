Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Episode 6 Release Date and Time, Countdown

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Episode 6 is going to be released on a fixed date, scroll down to know more. Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie is a part of the rom-com genre. Rom-com is a genre in which we find lots of romantic-comedy shows.

As we all have seen previous episodes of Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie and the episodes have made us laugh continuously. Just because the show is filled with romantic comedy it is loved all over the world by the viewers, and we are eagerly waiting for the new episode to be released.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Episode 5 Highlights

In this episode of Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie, we have seen that Izumi with his friends prepared for a barbecue at the river side to start their summer vacation with joy, and everyone was fully filled with joy while this was happening. Izumi was amazed by looking at Shikimori as she was capable of everything and he wanted to know about her.

This whole episode was all about the friends who were enjoying their summer Vacation after examination and while enjoying Izumi gets in trouble as always.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Episode 6 Release Date

The Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie episode 6 will be released on May 14, 2022.

02:00 AM JST

10:00 AM PT (May 13)

1:00 PM ET (May 13)

6:00 PM BST (May 13)

7:00 PM CEST (May 13)

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Episode 6 Spoilers

This episode of Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie may deal with Izumi’s problem solving and the enjoyment after the examination. The relationship between Shikimori and Izumi is seen with a hint of comedy. As Izumi has had bad luck in his entire life. Viewers will get to see how they both deals with the trouble made by Izumi on his own.

Where to watch Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Episode 6?

Viewers can watch Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Episode 6 Online from Crunchyroll. We suggest viewers to watch from the official platforms to support creators.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Episode 6 Cast and Crew

Directed by: Ryota Itoh

Written by: Yoshimi Narita

Izumi

Shikimori

Kamiya

Yui Hachimitsu

Kyo Nekozak

Shu Inuzuka

Motoko Izumi

Akisada Izumi

Miyabi Shikimori

Fuji Shikimori

Isana

Saruogi

