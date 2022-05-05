Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Episode 5 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Where To Watch

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Episode 5 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie is a part of the rom-com genre. Rom-com is a genre in which we get lots of romantic comedy shows. As we all have seen previous episodes of Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie and the episodes have made us laugh continuously. Just because the show is filled with romantic comedy it is loved all over the world by the viewers, and we are eagerly waiting for the new episode to be released.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Episode 4 Highlights

In the 4th episode of Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie, everyone’s favorite couple Izumi and Shikimori has taken the attention of all the viewers, and their three friends Hachimitsu, Inuzuka, and Nekozaki have also got the attention of a while. In this episode, we have seen that a; the friends were planning for summer vacation after their examination. One of the friends whose name was Inuzuka invites everyone to the river. After this everyone went to the mall to get the swimwear and here we have seen Shikimori is feeling jealous because Izumi is continuously looking at the poster of a model wearing a bikini and flirting with her.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Episode 5 Release Date

Shikimori’s Not Just A Cutie Episode 5 will be released on May 7th 2022, at 02:00 AM JST in Japan.

for the worldwide crowd the furthest down the line episode will be accessible by the accompanying date and time in these time regions:

Pacific Time: 10:30 AM PDT

Focal Time: 00:30 PM CDT

Eastern Time: 02:00 PM EDT

English Time: 07:00 PM BST

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Episode 5 Countdown

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Episode 5 Spoilers

In this episode of Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie, Izumi with his friends prepare for a barbecue at the riverside to start their summer vacation with joy, and everyone was fully filled with joy while this was happening. Izumi was amazed by looking at Shikimori as she was capable of everything and he wanted to know about her.

This whole episode is revolving around the friends who are enjoying their summer Vacation after examination and while enjoying Izumi gets in trouble as always.

Watch Shikimori Not Just Cutie Episode 5 Online:

